Highlights Leeds United are adamant that Wilfried Gnonto is not for sale this summer.

The player is desperate to seal an exit from Elland Road.

Everton have made multiple offers for the player and will return with another one.

Leeds United have made their stance clear regarding the future of Wilfried Gnonto.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Championship side are adamant that the forward is not for sale this summer.

The situation surrounding the Italian has intensified in the last couple of weeks, with the 19-year-old pushing for a move away from the club.

Gnonto has gone so far as to submit a transfer request in an attempt to force a move to Premier League side Everton.

The forward has also made himself unavailable for selection and has not been taking part in training as uncertainty surrounds his future.

Does Wilfried Gnonto have a future with Leeds United?

Romano has also claimed that the Toffees will return with another offer to sign the player before the window closes on 1st September.

Sean Dyche's side have already seen multiple offers turned down by Leeds as they look to hold onto a coveted member of their squad.

It has been reported that the Toffees have gone as high as £25 million in their bid to sign Gnonto this summer.

It was previously reported that a figure of £25 million would be enough to convince the Whites of a sale. However, that has not proven the case as Leeds insist that the player will remain at Elland Road beyond this window.

Gnonto has missed two league games since making himself unavailable for Daniel Farke’s side and his absence has been sorely felt, with the Whites taking just one point from a possible four in their games against Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

How important is Wilfried Gnonto to Leeds United?

Gnonto featured just 24 times in the Premier League last year, having signed for the club 12 months ago from FC Zurich.

The winger is a hugely promising talent that impressed with his displays in the Premier League.

He made 14 starts in his debut top-flight campaign, contributing two goals and four assists.

Gnonto could be a key asset to Farke’s side, who are aiming to compete for promotion straight back to the Premier League this year.

However, if the Toffees continue their pursuit of the player then perhaps Leeds will eventually cave under the pressure and agree to a sale.

There are just a couple of weeks remaining in the transfer window, so it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached.

Up next for Leeds is a clash against Ipswich Town on 26th August.

What should Leeds United do next in the situation surrounding Wilfried Gnonto?

If Everton return with a new offer that exceeds the £25 million mark, then Leeds may be forced to cash in on the player.

The situation over his future is becoming untenable, with pressure mounting on the club to make a decision.

Having this kind of circus surround Leeds, all while their form on the pitch continues to disappoint, is not what Farke needs.

If the player is not committed to the club, then it may be best to accept the next bid that arrives, which would represent a big profit on the fee paid to sign Gnonto a year ago.