Leeds United make transfer decision on player amid interest from EFL club

Leeds United are set to send young midfielder Robbie Gotts out on loan, with Swindon Town reportedly interested in a deal according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Leeds. Ready to finally send midfielder Robbie Gotts out on loan. Swindon hoping to do a deal. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 4, 2020

Gotts made two appearances in all competitions last season for Leeds, as they won a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The young midfielder has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Leeds under-23s team in recent years, though, which evidently haven’t gone unnoticed.

But it seems as though his first-team opportunities are going to be hard to come by this season with Leeds, as they added depth to their squad during the summer transfer window.

This will have only pushed Gotts further down the pecking order in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans at Elland Road, with the club now being willing to send him out on loan this term.

A move to Swindon Town could be tempting for the youngster as well, with the Robins currently sat seventh in the League One table after their opening four matches.

Swindon are set to take on Exeter City in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, and it seems unlikely that the Robins will be able to get a deal in place to have Gotts in their squad for that match against the League Two side.

Which of these Swindon Town facts are actually false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 The official capacity of the County Ground is 15,728 True False

The Verdict:

I think this will be a smart bit of business.

Gotts won’t be anywhere near the Leeds United first-team this season, so it’s definitely the right decision to send him out on loan this season.

Swindon are a team that could certainly benefit from signing a player of his ability as well, and I think he’d be more than capable of challenging for a spot in their starting XI.

If he can impress out on loan, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him potentially challenging for a spot in the matchday squad with Leeds in future seasons.