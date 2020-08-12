Leeds United make transfer decision on 14-goal man with Premier League duo weighing up move

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing on Eberechi Eze, but are unwilling to match QPR’s £20million valuation according to The Mirror’s David Anderson.

Leeds are keen on QPR’s Eberechi Eze, but are unwilling to meet Rangers’ £20million valuation. Crystal Palace have already failed with a £10million offer, while West Ham are also keen on Eze. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 12, 2020

Eze has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Hoops, as they finished 13th in the Championship table.

The midfielder chipped in with 14 goals and eight assists in his 48 appearances for QPR in the 2019/20 campaign, and it’s fair to say that strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

Anderson also claims that Crystal Palace have seen a £10million bid rejected by the Hoops, with West Ham also continuing to monitor Eze’s situation with QPR.

Leeds will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites finished top of the Championship table, and an impressive ten points clear of second-placed West Brom.

Bielsa will be eager to add strength in depth to his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League, with Eze being one of those players targeted early into the summer transfer window.

The Verdict:

I think he’s worth that amount in today’s market.

Eze has shown that he’s more than capable of playing his football at a higher level than the Championship, and I’m not surprised to hear that Leeds are interested in signing him.

But you have to pay sizeable fees for players of Eze’s quality, and I think he would be worth £20million in the future, especially under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

He could thrive under the Argentine, and I think Leeds should continue to pursue a deal to sign the QPR midfielder.