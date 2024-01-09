Highlights Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt has had limited playing time this season and is attracting loan interest from several Championship clubs.

In the first week or so of the January transfer window, there has already been a multitude of transfer rumours concerning Leeds United as the Whites look to shape their squad for the remainder of the campaign.

After what was a chaotic and at times, distractive window in the summer which saw a high amount of player turnover, Daniel Farke will be hoping for a more relaxed approach in the next two and a half weeks, as the Whites continue their pursuit of a return to the Premier League on the pitch.

Leeds United potential stance revealed amid Plymouth Argyle loan interest

Whilst Leeds have been one of the most attractive propositions in the second tier so far this season due to the quality and ruthlessness at Farke's disposal in attacking areas, not all of his squad have played a significant part in the opening 26 league encounters.

That can certainly be said for Joe Gelhardt, who has had a frustrating opening half to the season, as the 21-year-old Liverpudlian is yet to receive the regular gametime needed at this stage of his career to continue his personal development.

In recent weeks, we have seen a handful of Championship sides interested in a deal to take the Whites' prospect on a temporary basis. However, this has led to a potential stance from Leeds' point of view being revealed by Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Plymouth Argyle are the latest club showing a keenness in taking the youngster on loan, with the Pilgrims' new boss Ian Foster being thrust straight into transfer proceedings, which has seen them lose their own loanees in Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle in recent days, with the latter set to reunite with former Argyle boss Steven Schumacher at Stoke City as per Football Insider.

However, Nixon states that the chances of seeing the former Wigan man feature at Home Park may be greater because they aren't a direct rival to Leeds, as the two sides' ambitions for the remainder of the season couldn't be more contrasting, as Argyle must consolidate under the new boss.

Further loan interest in Joe Gelhardt

As somewhat stated in the aforementioned report, Gelhardt remains on the radar of a number of second tier outfits for the man who is on the periphery of Farke's first team squad.

It was revealed on Sunday once again by Nixon that Blackburn had begun to plot loan moves for two United players in the form of defender Charlie Cresswell alongside Gelhardt.

This isn't the only interest seen in the young forward in recent times, with the likes of seventh place Hull City, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town also linked in the weeks which led up to the opening of the window.

Plymouth Argyle loan could be perfect fit for Joe Gelhardt

Argyle fans will definitely be delighted that their chances of a deal for Gelhardt may be somewhat greater than their divisional rivals, and it could be the perfect fit for the 21-year-old who has started just two Championship outings this season, with his only goal in the campaign coming back in August in Leeds' 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Despite losing key loanees already, Plymouth haven't diverted away from their philosophy of developing homegrown talent under Foster, as the former England-U17 World Cup winning coach has already added Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips to his ranks earlier on in the week.