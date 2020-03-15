Leeds United make player decision as they line up permanent swoop for 20-y/o

Leeds United want to complete the €5.5m signing of goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the summer after his impressive debut campaign with the Whites.

The stopper joined the Whites from Lorient in the summer and whilst he has spent much of the season as second-choice to Kiko Casilla, he has been given an opportunity in the first-team recently following the Spaniard’s eight-game ban.

And, it’s a chance the French keeper has taken. Meslier has kept two clean sheets in two Championship fixtures this season and he also impressed in the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal earlier in the year.

Therefore, L’Equipe have revealed that Leeds are keen to push through with a deal to bring the 20-year-old to Elland Road on a permanent basis when the transfer window opens.

They claim that key figures at the club had a meeting last week where they discussed Meslier and it was clear they see him as someone who has a bright future in Yorkshire.

The report also states that the youngster is enjoying his time in England and is pleased with how the season has gone.

The verdict

This makes total sense for Leeds as Meslier has shown this season, albeit only on a handful of occasions for the senior side, that he is extremely talented.

Given his age, the keeper has a real bright future in the game and the fee mentioned makes this a no-brainer for Leeds as they have a keeper who could be their number one for over a decade.

So, they will want this wrapped up as soon as possible and it seems pretty straightforward as everything is already agreed with Lorient.

