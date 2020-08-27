Leeds United make offer for EFL player, not enough as it stands

Leeds United are currently falling short in their pursuit of Wigan Athletic starlet Sean McGurk as they look to add further to their raft of young players.

As well as aiming to add to their senior squad this summer window ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League, the Whites have also set about bringing in some top young players to plan for the future.

Indeed, we’ve see Joe Gelhardt already join from Wigan this summer as the Latics try to raise as much cash as possible given their administration and it looks as though McGurk could well follow suit.

However, despite Wigan needing the money, they won’t want to be completely taken to the cleaners with undervalued deals and they are holding firm with this one:

The Verdict

It’s only natural for buying clubs to try and get themselves a cheaper deal knowing that Wigan are in need of money but you have to give them credit for trying to hold as firm as they can.

Of course, Leeds would be a great club for McGurk to go to with the set-up they have there and you can see this one happening, let’s just hope a fair deal is thrashed out for all involved.