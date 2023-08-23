Highlights Leeds United have made progress in their negotiations to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers, with terms agreed with the player for a move.

Kamara is expected to leave Rangers this summer and has likely played his last game for the Scottish club.

Leeds face competition from other Championship clubs in the race to sign the midfielder, but he is seen as a priority target by manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds United have made a major breakthrough in their negotiations to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers.

According to Football Insider, the Championship side have agreed terms with the player over a move.

The 27-year-old is set to depart Ibrox this summer having fallen out of favour under Michael Beale in recent months.

It is expected that he has already made his last appearance for the Scottish giants, with a move to English football looking likely.

Leeds are currently in pole position in the race to sign the midfielder, but they do face competition from rivals in the second division.

What is the latest news surrounding Glen Kamara?

It has been reported that Rangers are seeking £5.5 million from any negotiation for the player.

Leeds have yet to reach a firm agreement with the Glasgow club on the structure of a deal, but they are close to finalising the move.

However, Coventry City and Middlesbrough both hold an interest in Kamara and could yet make an offer to sign the player.

Daniel Farke is keen to bolster his side’s midfield options, especially after the team suffered a poor start to the Championship season.

The Whites are 19th in the table, winless from their first three games with just two draws to their name.

Kamara has been identified as a priority target by the Leeds manager, who has had to oversee an overhauling of the first team squad at Elland Road this summer.

Leeds have just over a week left to complete any remaining transfer deals, with the window set to close on 1 September.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Leeds have had a busy summer, with over a dozen players departing the Yorkshire club following their relegation from the Premier League.

But further exits could yet still be on the cards, with speculation surrounding the future of multiple first team squad members.

Leeds have also been linked with signing Joel Piroe from Swansea City, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Farke’s side still needs reinforcement before the window closes if they are to compete for a top two spot this season.

Leeds will be aiming to gain promotion straight back to the top flight at the first attempt, but their early form this campaign has shown that this task may be more difficult than was initially expected.

Up next for Leeds is a clash away to current league leaders Ipswich Town on 26 August.

Would Glen Kamara be a good signing for Leeds United?

A £5.5 million fee is a sizable chunk for a player Rangers are actively looking to dump after he fell out of favour with Beale.

However, he is an experienced midfielder that has won a league title in Scotland and played a key role in Rangers reaching the Europa League final in 2022.

Leeds need reinforcement in midfield, and Kamara is a smart solution to that problem.

The Whites need to juggle their transfer budget so they can still sign players in other areas, but this is one of Farke’s priority targets so acquiring him will be a solid backing of the new manager by the owners.