Leeds United make late transfer approach for Blackburn Rovers man

Leeds United made a last-ditch transfer enquiry for Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz, The Athletic have reported.

However, the Whites were put off by the transfer valuation of Rovers, which was between £15 million and £20 million, therefore did not proceed with making an offer for the Chile international.

Brereton Diaz has been the subject of intense transfer speculation all summer, with a clutch of top flight outfits, as well as overseas clubs, being linked with his signature.

Up until the final few days of the transfer window, it was only French side OGC Nice who had made a public offer for the 23-year-old, which was turned down, but Fulham made the strongest approach in the final 24 hours before the deadline, having two bids rejected.

Everton also showed their hand late on but they were also knocked back, and then there was Leeds, who saw a move for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng break down.

And their last-gasp move for Brereton failed to amount to anything as the hierarchy at Elland Road baulked at the price-tag, meaning that the forward will remain at Ewood Park until at least January.

The Verdict

This is a big boost for Blackburn, who have stuck to their guns and have kept their star forward.

The Venkys always had a firm price-tag placed on Brereton Diaz’s head, and they have not wilted from that – that decision could pay dividends.

Brereton in the end could be the difference between Blackburn making the top six and finishing out of it, but the Lancashire club risk not making any money at all now on the Chile international.

In January, the versatile forward can talk to overseas club regarding a pre-contract deal next summer, which means Blackburn would not make a penny from a potential move, unless they can agree to sell him immediately in the mid-season window, but that is something they will have to think about in a few months time.