Jean-Kevin Augustin will not have his loan deal at Leeds United extended, with the Whites set to continue on their quest for promotion without the Frenchman.

Leeds had moved to bring Augustin to the club on loan during the January transfer window, but so far the 23-year-old has managed only three substitute appearances and is yet to reach 60 minutes of football in the Championship.

He hasn’t featured in the three games since the Championship’s restart, with Leeds forced to make a decision on whether or not they will extend his loan past June 30th.

It has now been confirmed that Augustin’s loan deal will not be extended, with Marcelo Bielsa set to battle on without the Frenchman in the remaining six games of the season.

A short club statement read: “Leeds United can confirm the club will not be extending the loan of Jean-Kevin Augustin beyond 30th June 2020.”

However, there is an option for Leeds to sign Augustin permanently heading into 2020/21, with many reporting how that ‘obligation’ if Leeds win promotion remains.

Phil Hay at The Athletic had an update on that:

yes, the obligation is a separate matter. Not sure how they intend to deal with that yet. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 1, 2020

Since the football season restarted, Leeds have managed to pick up just four points from three fixtures, with Bielsa’s side held last night by a motivated Luton Town, who secured a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Next up for the Whites is Saturday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

This is hardly surprising, with Augustin struggling with injuries and failing to really live up to the hype since he arrived at Elland Road.

His hamstrings are clearly not standing up to Bielsa’s level of demands and if he isn’t going to play during the run-in, it makes sense for Leeds to not renew his loan.

However, this now piles the pressure on Patrick Bamford, who is already struggling for form in the Championship.

He has six games to find his goalscoring boots and fire Leeds to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know!