Highlights Leeds United are determined to keep Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto in the January transfer window, despite potential interest in the pair.

Offers for the players could come in, but Leeds plans to retain them beyond the winter market.

Although every player has a price, it would take a significant offer for Leeds to consider selling either Gnonto or Summerville in January.

Leeds United are reportedly intent on keeping Crysencio Summeville and Wilfried Gnonto in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Championship side are hoping to stave off potential interest in the pair during the winter market.

The duo were the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer transfer window, but both remained at Elland Road past the deadline.

Summerville and Gnonto both missed games and training during August given the uncertainty surrounding their future, but they have been integrated back into Daniel Farke’s first team plans.

Leeds are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year, but currently sit outside the top two automatic promotion places.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Leeds are going into the January transfer window hoping to strengthen Farke’s first team squad, with two loan signings being targeted.

However, the threat remains that offers will arrive for players like Gnonto and Summerville.

The Whites are planning to keep both players beyond the winter market, although every player has a price.

Everton were closely linked with a move for Gnonto last summer, which included bidding for the player in a deal worth a reported £25 million, which was rejected by the Yorkshire outfit.

Serie A side Lazio have been linked with a potential €15 million (£12.9 million) loan with an option to buy offer ahead of the January window.

It is unlikely the Italian’s offer will move the needle for the Championship side given the offers they rejected in the summer.

But it is an indication that there will be interest in the winger again in the upcoming market.

Meanwhile, Summerville has performed well in the second tier and is likely to attract suitors as a result.

The Dutchman has been the more important part of the team this campaign, with Gnonto struggling for form.

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, having overseen a major squad overhaul in the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Farke added several fresh faces into the first team squad at Elland Road following the departures of key players after the club suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The German has been tasked with bringing Leeds back to the top flight at the first attempt, but the gap to second place Ipswich Town is currently seven points.

The Whites return to action this evening, as they look to get back to winning ways after Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

Next up for Garke’s side is a clash with Swansea City.

Should Leeds United cash in on Wilfried Gnonto and Cyrsencio Summerville?

It would have to take a very sizable offer for Leeds to consider a sale in January for either player.

While Gnonto has not performed too well this season, he is still a very high potential player that could make a difference in the fight for promotion.

Summerville has been a key player already this campaign, so losing him would be a real blow.

The financial situation at Leeds is looking much healthier at the moment, so the club shouldn’t be feeling any pressure to cash in on either player, except if a truly remarkable fee is offered.