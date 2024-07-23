Leeds United are showing late interest in signing Peterborough United’s Harrison Burrows amid talks with Sheffield United.

According to TBR Football, the late interest shown from the Whites has complicated the situation surrounding the full-back.

It was reported earlier this week that the Blades had won the race to the player’s signature, staving off the threat of Birmingham City and Preston North End.

However, the situation has taken a further twist after his impressive League One campaign.

Burrows contributed six goals and 14 assists in the third tier as the Posh fought for promotion to the Championship, missing out with a play-off semi-final defeat to Oxford United (all stats from Fbref).

Harrison Burrows - Peterborough United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 4 (2) 0 2020-21 21 (8) 1 (4) 2021-22 37 (29) 3 (7) 2022-23 41 (31) 4 (2) 2023-24 45 6 (14)

Leeds United eye Harrison Burrows gazump

Burrows had held advanced talks with Sheffield United over a proposed move prior to Leeds showing late interest in a move for the 22-year-old.

It has been claimed that the Whites have made an official proposal to Peterborough, which could win them the race to his signature.

It is expected that a deal will be concluded this week, but it is now uncertain whether he will move to Elland Road or Bramall Lane.

The League One side are keen to get a deal finalised quickly, with the player only having a year remaining on his current contract.

It has been claimed that a deal could cost up to £3 million, which should prove an affordable figure for both clubs.

Burrows was a standout talent in the third division last season, and now will have the opportunity to make the switch to a leading Championship club ahead of the new campaign.

The left-back came through the academy system at Peterborough, first breaking into the team as a teenager before cementing himself as a key figure over the last three years.

Leeds and Sheffield United will both be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League in the upcoming term, and now will have to compete for the signature of Burrows.

Leeds United’s active summer

Leeds have been active in the summer market already, signing Joe Rothwell, Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns.

Jayden Bogle has also made the switch from Sheffield United to the Whites in a £5 million move, and now Burrows could sign to strengthen the opposite flank.

The arrival of Burrows at Elland Road could also open the door for Junior Firpo to depart the Yorkshire outfit, as otherwise he will be competing for game time with the Peterborough star.

While the clubs have until 30 August to complete a deal, it is hoped that it will be finalised far sooner than that.

Burrows move would be great business by Leeds

Gazumping Sheffield United for Burrows would be fantastic business by Leeds.

Burrows is ready for the step up to the Championship, and a move to Elland Road would be a great opportunity for him.

Both clubs are aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League, but Daniel Farke’s side are better placed, and his arrival will only strengthen their chances.

The full-back is an ideal fit for Farke’s style of play, and he could prove a bargain signing at a cost of potentially just £3 million.