Leeds United have made an offer to Sheffield United for Gustavo Hamer worth £10 million, plus Joel Piroe in a player swap.

According to The Star, the Whites have made a new offer to their Yorkshire rivals for the Brazilian as we approach the final hours of the transfer window.

It was reported earlier this week by The Star that a £13 million offer had been rejected by the Blades for the playmaker.

Hamer joined Sheffield United last summer from Coventry City in a deal worth £15 million, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year-old contributed four goals and six assists in the Premier League last season, as the club suffered relegation to the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Gustavo Hamer's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.12 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.09 Shots 1.52 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.28 Shot-creating actions 3.59

Gustavo Hamer transfer latest

Leeds have returned with a new offer to Sheffield United worth £10 million, with Joel Piroe also included in the deal.

It was previously reported by Alan Nixon that Chris Wilder’s side are looking for up to £18 million for Hamer this summer.

It remains to be seen whether this can convince the Blades to cash in on the player, who still has three years remaining on his current deal, with Give Me Sport claiming that Hamer is open to a move.

According to Graham Symth, Leeds have denied that this offer has been made, with time running out for a deal to be struck.

The transfer window is set to close at 11pm on Friday night, leaving Leeds with just over 24 hours to find an agreement with Sheffield United.

Otherwise, they will have to wait until the January market to reignite their interest in the player, or move on entirely.

Daniel Farke will be hoping to bolster his squad before the window closes, with the Whites looking to fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, Sheffield United will also have their sights on a top flight return, meaning they may want to avoid selling to a league rival.

Leeds United’s 2024 summer transfer business

Leeds have endured a very hectic summer transfer window, with a number of key first team players departing Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter have all departed.

The likes of Jayden Bogle, Largie Ramazani and Alex Cairns have been signed on a permanent basis, with Joe Rodon also arriving from Tottenham Hotspur after his initial loan spell last season.

Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon have also been signed on loan from Bournemouth and Spurs, respectively.

Cash plus player deals are hard to pull off

Deals involving player swaps are very rare as it involves so many moving parts in order to get them over the line.

Attempting one this late in the window is certainly ambitious from Leeds, and shows how much they want to sign Hamer.

However, it is somewhat concerning that they are unwilling to go from offering £13 million to £18 million, if that is what it will take to get this move done.

Given the money earned in player sales this summer, Leeds should be looking to hold onto Piroe while trying to get Hamer over the line, so this deal coming to fruition seems unlikely at this stage.