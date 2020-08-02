Leeds United make enquiry over £25m rated Norwich player involved in 9-goals last season

Leeds United have made an enquiry to recently relegated Norwich City over the potential availability of Emiliano Buendia this summer, with the Canaries placing a £25million valuation on the attacker, according to the Daily Mail.

Buendia was amongst Norwich’s standout performers in the Premier League registering an impressive tally of eight assists and one goal despite the fact that the Canaries finished bottom of the table – and that form has shown he has the quality to perform week in week in the top-flight.

Leeds will be needing to add to their attacking options in order to make progress in their first season back in the Premier League next term, and Marcelo Bielsa will be needing to ensure that he identifies the right sort of players that suit his style and system and have extra quality needed in the top-flight.

It is thought that Leeds are keen on bringing Buendia to Elland Road having watched his performances in the Premier League this season, but that Norwich are holding firm over their valuation of the attacker and wanting at least £25million for the 23-year-old.

The verdict

This would be exactly the sort of signing that Leeds need to be targeting, with Buendia a player already somewhat proven in the Premier League and having shown he has the ability to create a number of high quality chances against the quality of defences you see in the top-flight.

Norwich, like Leeds try and play out from the back and keep possession whilst also deploying a high press when they lose possession, and that means that Buendia will be suited to Bielsa’s style so it should not take long for him to get up to speed at Elland Road if he were to arrive this summer.

However, £25million is a big outlay in the current financial circumstances surrounding football, so it will depend how far the Whites are wanting to push things financially this summer as to whether they are able to bring the attacker to Elland Road.