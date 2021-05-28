Leeds United make decision regarding 31-y/o’s future amid successful Blackburn Rovers spell

Barry Douglas will leave Leeds United this summer, the club have confirmed on their official website.

The Scottish full-back moved to Elland Road in the summer of 2018 after spending time with Wolverhampton Wanderers during their time in the Championship.

The 31-year-old was a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the second tier, and while injury stopped him from playing a significant part in the promotion-winning campaign last term, he’s still credited as being a key part of that sides’ success.

With Leeds playing in the Premier League this term the decision was made to allow Douglas to leave the club on loan.

Blackburn Rovers were the club who tempted him to join them, and the left back enjoyed a decent campaign after making 32 appearances in all competitions for the club.

With Douglas moving on from Elland Road, it means that he has a big decision to make regarding his future.

It remains to be seen whether Tony Mowbray could look to bring the player back to Ewood Park on a permanent basis, but the 31-year-old now being a free agent it means that interest could ramp of relatively quickly.

The verdict

Barry Douglas would be a great signing for clubs in the Championship.

As well as being technically sound, the left-back is someone who is a proven leader and someone who could be a great asset to clubs in the second tier.

Blackburn Rovers could be an appealing option for the player, but so far there’s been little suggestion that a permanent move could be in the offing.

However it Tony Mowbray’s side don’t make a move, there’s no doubt that someone will offer him an opportunity.