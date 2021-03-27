Leeds United make decision on future of EFL-based loanee

On-loan Blackburn Rovers left-back Barry Douglas will not be offered a new contract with Leeds when his current deal expires at the end of this season, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Douglas joined Leeds from Wolves back in the summer of 2019, and went on to make 45 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them to the Championship title last season.

But having fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road, Douglas was sent on loan to Blackburn by Leeds back in the summer transfer window, and it now seems as though he will not be returning to Yorkshire at the end of the campaign.

The 31-year-old’s contract with Leeds is set to expire at the end of this season, and according to this latest update, the Scot will not be offered a new contract at Elland Road when that deal expires.

As a result, Douglas looks set to find himself searching for a new club when the season comes to an end in just a few weeks time.

Since joining Blackburn, Douglas has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s side, who are currently 15th in the Championship table.

The Verdict

You do feel as though this is something that simply must catch the attention of Blackburn.

The Lancashire club do admittedly have a new left-back in place for next season, having signed Harry Pickering from Crewe and loaned him back to the League One club until the end of the current campaign back in the January window.

But with Amari’i Bell’s contract set to expire this summer, Rovers are likely to need to find another option in that position come the summer, and Douglas could be a decent candidate to fill that role, given he already knows the club, and has impressed in that position this season.

Indeed, you also feel as though the experience that Douglas means that as well as providing cover and competition for Pickering, he could be a useful mentor off the pitch for the 22-year-old.