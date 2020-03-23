Leeds United make decision on 28-y/o ahead of potential Premier League return

Leeds United are set to keep Liam Cooper in and around the first team squad, even if they win promotion into the Premier League according to Football Insider.

The defender has been a key member of Marcelo Bielsa’s team in this year’s campaign, making 30 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire-based side.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine league games remaining this term.

So, potential promotion is Leeds’ to lose this season, and the Elland Road faithful will certainly be quietly confident that they can win a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight.

If they are to achieve that, then Bielsa will have some decisions to make, as he weighs up which players are good enough to play for the Whites in the Premier League.

Former Leeds man Danny Mills had recently revealed that he had doubts as to whether Cooper was good enough to adjust to the demands of the Premier League next season.

“Liam Cooper has been a magnificent servant and he is the captain of the club but – is he quite good enough for the Premier League? Sheffield United proved a lot of people wrong but I think they need to add a little bit of strength in that position.”

But this recent report from Football Insider appears to suggest that Cooper has a future with Leeds for the foreseeable future under Marcelo Bielsa’s management at Elland Road.

Due to recent events, Leeds aren’t due to return to action until the 2nd May, when they take on relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

I think this is the sensible decision heading towards next year’s campaign.

Cooper has really impressed me this season, and I think he’s more than deserving of a shot in the Premier League if the Whites are to win a long-awaited promotion into the top-flight this term.

He’s complemented Ben White well in defence in this year’s campaign, and his experience has been crucial in White’s development at this level.

If he can continue to impress under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, then Cooper will be a key player for Leeds in the Premier League next season.