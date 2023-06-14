Leeds United have made an enquiry about the availability of former AFC Bournemouth and Fulham manager Scott Parker, according to Alex Crook on talkSPORT’s Transfer Notebook.

Leeds are looking for a new manager this summer, after their dismissal campaign in the Premier League saw them have three managers in 10 months of football.

Who is Scott Parker?

The 42-year-old is currently unemployed after being sacked from Belgian side Club Brugge in March of this year.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder hasn’t been in management for long. After retiring from football, Parker became the under-18s manager at Tottenham.

Then, in 2018, the former England midfielder joined the coaching staff at Fulham and was the assistant manager for the majority of the 2018/19 season.

The final few months of that campaign saw Parker get his first shot at management, as he took charge of Fulham for the final three months of the season.

The club was relegated from the Premier League, but the 42-year-old was given the job on a permanent basis and steered the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

In June 2021, following Fulham’s relegation back to the Championship, Parker left the club and took over at Bournemouth, where he stayed for one season.

He guided the Cherries back to the Premier League, taking charge of 55 games in all competitions.

He was sacked by Bournemouth in August last year, and after a few months away, he came back into the game in a surprise move to Belgium, where he only lasted 12 games.

Are Leeds United interested in Scott Parker?

It was first revealed by the Telegraph at the beginning of this month that Parker was a contender for the Leeds vacancy.

However, there was believed to have been no contact between Parker and Leeds until now that is.

TalkSPORT are now reporting that the Yorkshire club has made an enquiry for the 42-year-old about his availability, with the report stating Leeds are interested as Parker has a proven record at Championship level.

It also adds that Leicester City are another team that is said to be interested in Parker, but they haven’t given up hope of appointing Graham Potter as their new manager.

Would Scott Parker be a good appointment for Leeds United?

If this deal is agreed upon, it is likely an appointment that isn’t going to go down well with the Leeds faithful.

There is no doubt that Parker has an excellent record at Championship level; every time he has been in the division, he has got teams promoted.

However, the concern would be what happens when they have been promoted, as Parker hasn’t got a good record in the Premier League, and that’s where Leeds should and need to be.

So, while Parker may be good for them in the Championship, the 42-year-old may not be the best long-term appointment they can make this summer.