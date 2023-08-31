Highlights Celtic have rejected a £10m offer from Leeds United for midfielder Matt O'Riley, indicating their determination to keep him.

Who is Matt O’Riley?

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Fulham, but he chose to leave for MK Dons in order to get more game time, and it’s a decision that paid off, as his form in the Football League prompted Celtic to make a move for the playmaker.

Since arriving in Glasgow, O’Riley has been hugely influential, initially helping Ange Postecoglou’s side to the title in his first few months, before he starred as they won the treble last season.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise the Danish U21 international has been on the radar of several clubs south of the border this summer, with Leicester and Southampton also thought to be tracking the player.

However, it’s been apparent in recent days that Leeds are pushing the hardest to sign O’Riley, as Daniel Farke looks to add more technical quality to the middle of the park.

And, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (18:33) has revealed that Leeds have failed with an eight-figure offer for O’Riley, with Celtic adamant he will not be sold before the deadline, which is at 11pm on Friday night.

“Celtic have rejected a £10m bid from Leeds for Matt O’Riley.The Scottish champions have reiterated to Leeds that they consider the midfielder not for sale.

“Sky Sports News revealed earlier this week that Leeds had made an approach for the 22-year-old. The Championship club have also confirmed the signing of Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev today, and are closing in on Glen Kamara from Rangers.”

Will Leeds make another offer for Matt O’Riley?

It seems unlikely that Leeds will be able to land O’Riley in this window, as Celtic have had a tough summer, and a mixed start to the season means they don't want to lose a key player.

Plus, the Glasgow giants shouldn’t need the money, as they are set to bank Champions League money this season, and they also sold the influential Jota to Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad in a £25m deal.

Of course, Leeds could test their resolve with another bid, but the fact they have brought in Gruev, and are set to add Kamara, means they should have enough options in midfield to last until January at least.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It has been a very busy summer for Leeds since their relegation, and it still feels there’s more to come on the final day of the window.

Not bringing in O’Riley would be a blow, as he is a quality player who would have added a lot to the team, but the signing of Gruev, and likely Kamara, means they are well-stocked in that department moving forward.

After a slow start, Leeds have made some big signings in the past week, and Farke will feel he has a squad that is capable of winning automatic promotion this season.

He will no doubt be delighted when all this transfer talk is over, so he can concentrate on the football, with Leeds back in action against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Saturday.