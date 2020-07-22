Leeds United make approach to Sunderland to sign player

Leeds United have made a six-figure approach to Sunderland to sign young midfielder Dan Neil from the club, according to Football Insider.

The Whites are heading to the Premier League for next season and are bound to be linked with a lot of names between now and the end of the transfer window.

Certainly, we should expect some exciting signings at the club but, clearly, they also have one eye on the future with this apparent move.

According to the report, the Whites are aiming to beat a pair of unnamed Premier League clubs to the signing of Neil, who has shone for Sunderland’s u23 side in recent times.

Of course, stepping up into the Premier League from such a level would be a tough task for anyone straight away but this report suggests Leeds like what they see and they are going to try and get him before his price and reputation potentially balloon.

The Verdict

Leeds have shown in recent years that they have a real commitment to signing good young players that are based in this country and this could be the latest demonstration of that.

Neil is a bright young player and if he joins he will surely be excited by the prospect of working under Marcelo Bielsa and the other coaches the club has right now.