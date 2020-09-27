Leeds United make £15m offer for Championship ace

Leeds United have submitted a £15 million bid for Norwich City’s attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Cantwell has begun the season in and around Norwich’s starting line-up as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, the 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from the top-flight after enjoying an impressive season last term where he registered six goals and two assists.

The attacking midfielder is contracted to the Canaries until 2022 having signed a new deal with the club last campaign, but with time running out until the end of the window it seems that Leeds are stepping up their initial reported interest in Cantwell.

It is thought that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have now lodged a 15 million offer to Norwich for the England under-21 international, with the 22-year-old likely to not be named in the Canaries’ squad for their game against Bournemouth on Sunday as a result.

The verdict

This would be a major blow for Norwich City were they to lose Cantwell with so little time left in the window to replace him. However, it has seemed likely that eventually some Premier League club would make an offer to test their resolve to keep hold of him.

Such was Cantwell’s form last season that an offer of £15 million seems like a good one for the 22-year-old, but you do feel that the Canaries might be able to get even more than that considering he has plenty of potential and remains a key figure at Carrow Road.

It will be interesting to see whether Norwich agree to allow the midfielder to leave the club, and if they do what Daniel Farke’s side do in the rest of the window to try and bring in a replacement for him.