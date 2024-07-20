Highlights Marseille ends pursuit of Meslier as 'too expensive,' Leeds comfortable with current financial position.

Meslier staying put at Leeds for now, contract until 2026, no pressure to sell due to Gray transfer.

Decision on Meslier's future coming in 12 months, depends on team's future league status, potential for new contract.

Marseille have ended their pursuit of Leeds United’s Illan Meslier, with the French giants feeling the goalkeeper would prove to be ‘too expensive’.

It has been suggested for weeks that the French U21 international could return to his home country after the Whites failed to win promotion to the Premier League last season, despite finishing third on 90 points.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

However, in a firm update, L’Equipe have stated, as shared by Sport Witness, that Marseille have now moved on from Meslier, with part of that down to the fact they don’t feel like they will be able to reach a suitable agreement with Leeds over the keeper.

Illan Meslier transfer latest

As soon as the final whistle blew at Wembley and Leeds had lost the play-off final to Southampton, it was clear that several players in the side would be sold.

Chairman Paraag Marathe admitted as much in the aftermath of the loss, with the club needing to sell players in order to comply with PSR rules, so there was a feeling that Meslier could move on.

As it transpired, Archie Gray left for Spurs in a £40m transfer that eased any immediate concerns, but there was still speculation that Meslier could depart.

But, this update indicates it won’t be to Marseille, and the fact Leeds did sell Gray means they are under no pressure to cash in on more assets at below what their market value would be.

Illan Meslier can still have a big role to play for Leeds United

Leeds will be pretty relaxed by this situation because, as outlined above, they aren’t in a desperate need to raise funds, and there are several players in the squad who could be sold for a high fee, which would give Daniel Farke the freedom he wants to bring players in.

As well as that, Meslier is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, so they aren’t vulnerable to losing him for a cut-price or on a free.

Whilst the appeal of Roberto De Zerbi and Marseille is obvious, Meslier is not kicking up a fuss to leave, so you would expect him to carry on as the number one this season unless something drastic happens in the coming weeks.

Illan Meslier’s long-term Leeds United future

The time for a decision over his future will come in 12 months, as he will be approaching the final year of his deal, and Leeds will either be set for another year in the Championship or back in the Premier League. If it’s the latter, a new contract would seem a realistic option.

Related Leeds United player set to be handed reprieve by Daniel Farke The Austrian spent the previous campaign on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga

So, for now, the only focus for Meslier will be on building his fitness, and he will want to show he warrants a place in the XI for the opener against Portsmouth, as Karl Darlow is sure to be pushing him all the way.

Meslier got a first pre-season outing under his belt last night as the Yorkshire side beat Harrogate Town in a friendly ahead of the new campaign.