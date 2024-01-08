Highlights Leeds United's Archie Gray is facing high pressure as a teenager playing out of position as the club's main full-back option.

The departure of Djed Spence puts even more pressure on Gray, and the lack of rotation options is far from ideal.

Leeds should consider strengthening their full-back department in the transfer market to relieve the pressure on Gray and allow him to move back into central midfield.

Leeds United teenager Archie Gray has been one of the most impressive full-backs in the Championship so far this season. At just 17, he has not looked out of place in the Whites' starting 11 for the vast majority of the campaign.

In fact, Gray has thoroughly deserved his 22 starts in the Yorkshire outfit's 26 league games. In Sunday's FA Cup win at Peterborough United, Gray proved there is still a versatile side to his game as he played a holding midfield role alongside Ilia Gruev - the position he would regard as his best.

The England youth international is a talented footballer, but he is finding himself under a lot of pressure in his first campaign in senior football. Not only is he technically playing out of position at right-back, he is being tasked with being the club's go-to option as Luke Ayling's powers wane and Djed Spence was sent marching back to Tottenham.

Pressure on Gray after Spence exit

Spence returned to parent-club Tottenham in early January, which removes some of the strength in depth factor Farke's men boast over their promotion rivals in the full-back positions. The former Middlesbrough man has left the Whites at a slightly strange time, having started in six of the last seven league fixtures, albeit the majority of those at left-back - something that's been because of injury issues in the position and Gray's impressive displays on the right.

Despite being a high quality asset, a youngster such as Gray should not be starting every game as fixtures begin to pile up in the second half of an unrelenting Championship season, and Farke would much rather have the option of rotation at his disposal.

The Whites sit fourth in the table and just seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town, who may fall away from their automatic promotion spot having failed to find a win in any of their last five league fixtures. The Tractor Boys' recent wobble puts Farke's Whites right in the promotion mix, and having been relegated just last season, the Elland Road faithful will be expectant of an immediate Premier League return.

This is a high-pressure situation for Gray to be operating in, so the lack of rotation options available to Farke in this position following Spence's departure is far from ideal for a teenage starlet who is still learning his trade. It also denies him an option in central midfield if the squad's needs stretch any further in that department.

Gray has so far coped well with the demands of Championship football, but as the season goes on and second-tier sides approach the run-in come spring, pressure mounts more than ever before as stakes become increasingly high.

Leeds should explore full-back market

Spence's return to Spurs undeniably puts more pressure on young Gray's shoulders, but even without the former Nottingham Forest man's return to his parent club, Gray would have been subject to a large amount of playing time.

Ayling has been a fantastic stalwart for the Whites over the years, having signed for the club back in 2016, but this season he has not really been in the picture for Farke and has started just eight Championship games.

Sam Byram, meanwhile, appears unable to provide Gray with respite, having been deployed as a left-back for the majority of the season, and he is arguably playing the best football of his career since he initially left Elland Road in January 2016. Byram is also a player with an unwanted track record of picking up injuries, and during his time at former club Norwich City, the ace suffered almost a year out of action through a hamstring injury between 2020 and 2021.

Similarly to Ayling, Jamie Shackleton is not very high up Farke's pecking order, having started just seven Championship matches so far this campaign, so a lot of the work load really is on Gray's shoulders when it comes to the full-back positions.

Of course, one way Leeds can combat their over reliance on Gray at right-back and free him up to move back into central midfield is by strengthening their full-back department. A new left-back would take the heat off Byram covering for Junior Firpo and allow him to, instead, compete with Gray at right-back. Likewise, just signing a right-back to replace the departed Spence would also solve any issues.

As it is, Leeds' squad balance right now and Farke's pecking order, leaves them running a risk with Gray. He is a central midfielder in his early days as a professional footballer, playing out of position in a demanding promotion race. However talented he is, you can't help but feel the Whites have to dip into the transfer market now to strengthen their full-back options and take the heat off the teenager.