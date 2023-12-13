Highlights Meslier may not benefit from a move to Bayern Munich and should consider staying at Leeds United to develop.

Staying at Leeds would give Meslier more time to improve and play regularly without as much scrutiny.

Leeds have a capable replacement in Karl Darlow if Meslier decides to leave.

Amid recent reports that Bayern Munich are interested in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, although it sounds like an incredible move for the Frenchman, it may not be in his best interest to move to Germany.

Meslier joined the West Yorkshire club permanently in 2020, after catching the eye during a promising loan spell the year before under Marcelo Bielsa.

Since then, he's been a mainstay in a turbulent Leeds United side that are playing their first season back in the Championship since that loan in 2020.

Their recent form has seen them slowly close the gap on the record-breaking top two in the second-tier, and the Whites will be hoping to keep Meslier in their side as they bid to not need to make any major changes to their team.

Illan Meslier will benefit if he stays at Leeds United

An offer from Bayern Munich is one that would be very hard for any footballer to turn down, especially one playing in the Championship.

But given the circumstances, it would be smart for Meslier to consider his options and the current circumstances before making a rash move to Munich.

If he does make the switch to the Bavarian club, he'll be playing with extremely high expectations at such a young age, if at all.

It is likely Meslier would compete to go straight into the starting XI due to the season-long injury that Bayern legend Manuel Neuer is currently recovering from. Yet, replacing Neuer would be no easy task for any goalkeeper, and at 23-years-old, Meslier would have to get familiar with his role very quickly.

Obviously, Meslier is a very talented goalkeeper, but considering he was dropped after a period of poor performances towards the end of last season, the jump to the Champions League contenders may be too soon.

On the flip side, if the Frenchman were to stay at Leeds, he would have more time to develop as a player with more familiar teammates by side to help him improve. Simply, his prospects of playing regularly enough to develop at a decent rate, with less scrutiny, will come in West Yorkshire rather than Munich.

Given there's a good chance that Leeds get promoted at the end of the season, a decision to stay with the club could see him back in the Premier League next year or, if he decides to, he can still make a big money move in the summer if the offer remains there.

Illan Meslier stats by competition since joining Leeds (stats correct as of 13/12/23 Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Premier League 107 197 21 Championship 31 25 14 FA Cup 5 8 0 EFL Cup 4 4 2

Leeds have options if Meslier decides to leave

Of course, it would not be an ideal situation for Farke's side if Meslier makes the move to Germany, but it would not be the end of the world if the Frenchman decides to make the switch.

Already waiting in the wings is former Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who has shown on multiple occasions in the Premier League for the Magpies that he is a more than capable replacement.

During the 2020/21 Premier League season, Darlow had a 25-game run as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Magpies. On top of that, he has a wealth of Championship experience already, having played for Nottingham Forest and Hull City as well.

With Meslier's recent performances for the club, it's hard to drop the Frenchman at the moment, but Darlow will be ready to come straight into the side should he get the chance, whether that's through injury, suspension or Meslier moving out of Elland Road and heading for Munich.