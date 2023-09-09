Highlights Leeds United faced a significant player exodus this summer, but made strategic signings to offset the losses and bring in quality players.

The team has struggled in league matches, especially against opponents who employ a low block defense, highlighting the need for a creative playmaker.

Leeds made efforts to sign a creative midfielder during the transfer window but were unsuccessful, leaving them one player short in a crucial position. It remains to be seen if this will impact their performance and promotion aspirations.

With the transfer window now shut, teams in the Championship will have to manage with what they’ve got until the January window, including Leeds United.

Leeds' summer transfer window

Leeds had to deal with a pretty sizeable exodus of players this summer: Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Joel Robles, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Adams have exited the club on a permanent basis.

There have also been several high-profile loan exits from the club, too, and not just youngsters heading out to gain first-team experience. The likes of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Max Wober, Jack Harrison, and Luis Sinisterra have all completed temporary departures for the 2023/24 season.

It's significantly trimmed the wage bill at Leeds, but little funds outside of the fee raised from Adams' sale to AFC Bournemouth have been raised to put towards the overall transfer kitty, with the Whites perhaps leaning more on Premier League parachute payments to complete transfers through the summer.

The Whites have been forced into being aggressive in the market, and have required players to offset those losses, and recruited well in the window to bring in quality in those circumstances, with Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara, and Djed Spence perhaps the best picks of the lot this summer.

Daniel Farke has to manage with the squad at his disposal until January at least, and the German will now have time to assess his squad further and pick out any other issues. However, in the meantime, his focus can primarily be on the league campaign.

How they have fared in the league so far?

Despite all that business, Leeds haven't got off to a flying start, with a 0-0 draw last weekend against bottom of the league Sheffield Wednesday the last result before the international break.

Leeds had the better of the chances, but they were still few and far between, highlighting a potential issue for Daniel Farke to resolve and adapt his team to fixing against a low block.

The main thing Leeds required was a quality playmaker to unlock the defence and break teams down in a low block, which has been apparent in their league outings so far, with only the Ipswich game, where they attacked Leeds on the front-foot, as a game where they managed to be free scoring.

They have drawn three games at home, winning one and losing one away from Elland Road, which points to a long-term problem for Farke until at least January.

Did Leeds need to sign a creative midfielder?

In some games, it may well suit to play two strikers in tandem, and a partnership between Piroe and Georginio Rutter is one with promise that could develop in time.

However, when you’re a dominant side, especially at home, the opposition are likely to sit in and soak up the pressure. Leeds lack a creative, progressive passer who can punch balls through the lines when there is a packed box, as seen against Cardiff City, West Brom, and the Owls last weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday’s low block frustrated the Whites and it’s in games such as that, when the opposition know they’ll be on the back foot, that Leeds need someone to thread the eye of a needle with a killer pass or make something happen out of nothing.

Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Jaidon Anthony and others have creativity, but not in central spaces, with the ball constantly being turned over centrally and just outside of Wednesday’s box where a playmaker was needed to inspire with a moment of magic.

Piroe, Joe Gelhardt, and perhaps even Archie Gray are the most likely candidates to play as a number-ten now with the window closed; but none are the profile required.

Even if it wasn’t a starter, Leeds needed the skillset of a player who can come up with fantastic vision and awareness for that moment of magic, and failure to acquire someone like that may cost the side valuable points in particular game states and scenarios against more organised, pragmatic and defensive opposition.

It wasn’t for the lack of trying, with Leeds placing a bid for Celtic’s Matt O’Riley, late interest also emerged for QPR’s Ilias Chair as well. Whilst, earlier in the window, Leeds had tried for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri and Gus Hamer of Coventry City.

None of those deals would materialise, with Hamer opting to join Sheffield United instead and Amiri inclined to remain with Leverkusen. All four would have given the Whites the creative spark in central areas that is lacking, and it leaves Leeds just one player short, as they actually ended the window well stocked across all other areas of their squad in general, in spite of issues with loan and release clauses for outgoing players.

Farke and his team will be mostly happy with their business, but to miss out on one more signing comes as a blow. They will be hoping it doesn’t come back to bite them, and that they remain in the promotion mix come January, so that it can be resolved with that playmaker profile coming in then instead.