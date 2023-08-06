Highlights Leeds United re-sign Sam Byram on a one-year contract as a short-term solution for their left-back position.

Leeds United have handed Sam Byram a one-year contract at Elland Road following his release from Norwich City in June.

The Whites had taken their former right-back on trial as they weighed up whether to sign the former Canary on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old is a well-known player to the Leeds fanbase, as he came through the ranks at Elland Road, and would go on to make almost 150 appearances for the club before securing a high-profile switch to West Ham United for a reported fee of around £4 million.

The full-back has now returned to the club he left when he was 22, and worked under Leeds' new boss, Daniel Farke, during his stint with Norwich.

After a promising early start to his footballing career, it’s fair to say that Byram’s trajectory as a player didn’t really take off as many expected it would, with injuries restricting the impact he could make with the Hammers, and at his last club Norwich, too.

Byram managed only 36 appearances for West Ham and signed for the Canaries in 2019 on a four-year deal, where he would manage 54 games during his stay, spending much of his time at Carrow Road as cover at both left-back and right-back.

Byram was released as part of a big clear-out by the Canaries and since then linked up with the Whites to maintain fitness, and had been heavily involved as part of their pre-season plans, mainly making appearances from the bench in Leeds' recent outings.

In a statement, the West Yorkshire outfit announced: "Leeds United are delighted to announce Sam Byram has re-signed for the club.

"The full-back arrives back at Elland Road on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract at fellow Sky Bet Championship side Norwich City.

"The 29-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Whites, running until the summer of 2024.

"Following the appointment of Farke as Leeds manager in July, Byram was invited to train with Leeds and featured in pre-season games against AS Monaco, Nottingham Forest and Heart of Midlothian.

"His performances caught the eye and he has now earned a contract with the club, becoming the third signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.

"Byram will again wear the number 25 shirt, the same number he wore during his previous spell with the club.

"He could make his second debut for the Whites in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff City at Elland Road, subject to EFL and FA approval."

Is Byram a good signing for Leeds?

On the one hand, you can see the logic, where Byram could be worth a chance on a short-term deal on a reduced wage, given that he can operate as a full-back on both sides, and is someone who should settle into life in Leeds easily, as well as having that familiarity with Farke's system, too.

On the other hand, Leeds need a specialist left-back in an ideal world, with Junior Firpo expected to depart the club, and Leo Hjelde more of a centre-back despite playing a decent amount as a full-back with both Leeds and Rotherham United.

Byram's versatility may help, especially when considering that Leeds need more options at left-back currently, and he can invert and push inside which is often a feature of one of Farke's full-backs, as seen at both Norwich and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

That will give Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh more license to roam and attack down the right, akin to Max Aarons, and gives Hjelde added support in learning a new role, too. The Norwegian youth international suits the inverted full-back position himself, due to his instincts to tuck in naturally as a centre-back.

The fact Farke was willing to have Byram on trial means he values him as a player and a character, which is important, and the one-year deal does make the signing fairly low-risk in totality.

However, Leeds may have been put off by his age and injury record, which makes this very much a short-term signing and stop-gap decision at left-back, where the club would ideally have looked for a higher quality, left-footed specialist.

It's not as if the Whites haven't been linked with one, either. Charlie Taylor, Byram's full-back partner at Leeds for a period of the 2010s, has also been linked, via Phil Hay of The Athletic.

He, too, would be somewhat of a stop-gap, given his age; but has a fair better injury record and, crucially, is a natural left-footer. He would have been a sensible pick up, and you imagine he would not have been too expensive.

The silver lining for Leeds with the Byram signing, is that he potentially frees up funds to be put towards other areas of the squad, with Leeds likely to be in the market for a right-sided centre-back, a centre-forward, an attacking-midfielder, and possibly another central-midfielder as well.