Luis Sinisterra was only a Leeds United player for just over a year, but looked like being their star player and Raphinha replacement before eventually departing the club for AFC Bournemouth.

Leeds fans had perhaps been hoping that the Colombian may remain in the second tier following relegation. Early signs were that was a possibility, with Sinisterra involved against Cardiff City and Shrewsbury Town.

They would lose 1-0 to Birmingham City, with rumours on social media indicating that the winger may not be involved as he looks to force a move away, as Sinisterra's teammate Willy Gnonto also did for a few of Leeds' early season games last campaign.

He would come back into the side and score against Ipswich Town but did not remain beyond the deadline, despite many of the Leeds fanbase expecting Sinisterra to be one of their best players in the second tier, and one of the most potent attacking threats in the division as a whole.

Leeds United regret issued over Luis Sinisterra situation

Leeds signed Sinisterra in the summer of 2022 from Feyenoord for a reported fee in the region of £20 million, according to The Athletic.

The Colombian international was electric the season before United signed him, earning the UEFA Conference League’s inaugural Young Player of the Season award and lighting up the Eredivisie along the way as well.

He was close to ever-present for the Dutch giants, bagging 23 goals and 14 assists in 49 games in all competitions, a haul which Leeds were perhaps not expecting him to replicate in the Premier League, but fans had hoped that he would be a regular fixture within the starting line-up.

Perhaps if he had, the Whites would have staved off relegation, with Sinisterra notching seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions. We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his view on that possibility, with Smith stating that Sinisterra is the player in most recent memory who under-delivered to the greatest extent.

Kris told Football League World: "When we signed Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord for a fairly big fee, which was something like £20 million at the time, we looked like we had our Raphinha replacement right there.

"After he had gone to Barcelona, the early signs were promising in that respect for Sinisterra. He promised a lot and looked like the sort of player who could fill those shoes.

"He looked electric on the ball, faster than most players in our team, and faster than most full-backs he would come up against.

"He was very skillful but he also had a ruthless finish as well, which gave him that sort of edge over the other wingers we had at the time.

"However, the issue is that he was virtually as injured as he was fit for Leeds in the 2022/23 season.

"We ended up getting relegated and we never really saw the best of him for more than a half of a game of football.

"He had flashes where he was virtually unplayable, no matter who we came up against.

"But it was just never in consistent periods. That said, he could have been the man to keep us in the Premier League in the long-term, in my opinion.

"And definitely in that season, on his own. Injuries just unfortunately crippled him and we never really saw it for long enough.

Leeds United never truly saw the best of Luis Sinisterra due to injuries

The Colombian was outstanding the season before Leeds signed him, which was always likely to raise expectations after the sale of Raphinha, and that comparison hanging over him.

He contributed to a goal haul which Leeds were not perhaps expecting for him to replicate in the Premier League, but Leeds fans had hoped that he would be a more regular fixture within the starting XI.

Sinisterra was outstanding when he played, notching seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions. The winger could not remain fit for long stretches to build up a better run of form and regular goal contributions.

Bournemouth offered him the chance to return to the Premier League on a loan deal last summer, with Jaidon Anthony heading the other way temporarily in a deal that suited both players on a playing level.

However, Sinisterra won't be returning to West Yorkshire after the Cherries stumped up the cash to land the Colombian star on a permanent deal in February, with his current side activating his clause from Leeds to take him to the Vitality Stadium on a permanent deal.

Bournemouth paid a reported £20 million to take Sinisterra to the Dorset coast on a full-time basis, with Leeds fans like Kris wondering about what could have been to this day.