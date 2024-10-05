This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Luciano Becchio had a fantastic spell at the peak of his career with Leeds United, making over 200 appearances and performing as an out-and-out threat in front of goal.

Becchio had an excellent five-and-a-half seasons in Yorkshire, helping the Whites through their troubled times in League One and scoring goals for fun in the Championship.

The Argentine is still remembered for his goalscoring but also his off the ball movement and playmaking from the number nine position.

He certainly is ranked as one of the best strikers to have played for the club post-2004 and labelled himself as a cult-hero in the Championship.

Although not remembered as much as previous greats in the Championship, Leeds would certainly be after a substantial fee in today's market for his service.

Leeds view on Becchio's worth in today's market

FLW's Leeds United pundit, Kris Smith, has indicated that Becchio would rack up a sufficient transfer valuation in today's transfer market.

"When I look back at the complete strikers in the Championship recently who've gone onto big things elsewhere, you're looking at Viktor Gyokeres, Oliie Watkins and Ivan Toney as the three standouts, and I think for his quality in the Championship, Becchio would've fallen into that bracket.

"He had every type of goal in his locker from every position, and he got a lot of them, especially from coming straight into the Championship from our promotion into League One.

"You would imagine that a Leeds team that would be in a stronger financial position in this day and age, would've commanded a much greater fee then, an embarrassing swap deal for Steve Morison that we ended up getting from Norwich City.

"I don't think you're getting Georgino Rutter money like £40 million, because his peak in the early 2010s was when he was hitting his late 20s, so I don't think he can command that without having significant potential at that age.

"However, I do think you could feasibly command about £20 million for a Becchio-quality player in today's market, an out-and-out number nine who didn't just score goals but provided around him as well."

Becchio would be a great addition to Daniel Farke's Leeds

A value of £20m would put him up there with one of the best strikers in the current Championship.

Adding to this, he would be a fantastic addition to Farke's current Leeds squad. The amount of chances they create has always been a factor to Leeds' squad in the past seasons. He would gobble up the chances provided by the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani.

The likelihood is he would start in front of Mateo Joseph, Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford, no doubt. These are still great options, but a prime Becchio would flourish in today's game.

His statistics with the Whites speak for themselves, amassing double figures in each league campaign he played with Leeds.

Becchio's statistics with Leeds United (League only), as per Transfermarkt Season League Appearances Goals Assists 08/09 League One 45 15 1 09/10 League One 37 15 4 10/11 Championship 41 19 9 11/12 Championship 41 11 2 12/13 Championship 26 16 4

It was a big mistake to cement a swap deal for Morison with Norwich, but Becchio's legacy at the club is still remembered to this day and this Leeds valuation suggests he would be an important asset in the modern game.