Key Takeaways Leeds United target QPR attacker Ilias Chair for transfer to fill void left by Georginio Rutter's departure.

Chair, with his Championship experience, could be a strong central option in Leeds' attacking midfield.

Leeds looking to test QPR's resolve and make a move for Chair before the transfer window closes.

Leeds United are plotting to sign QPR attacker Ilias Chair before the summer transfer window closes.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Morocco international has emerged on the Yorkshire club's list of targets for the final week of the window.

Chair joined QPR back in January 2017, and has since developed into a key attacking influence for the Loftus Road club.

In total, he has made 236 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 5 goals and providing 39 assists in that time.

Ilias Chair 2023/24 Championship stats for QPR - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals 7 Shots per Game 2.6 Shots on Target per Game 0.8 Assists 8 Pass Success Rate 82% Dribble Success Rate 54% Duel Success Rate 46%

Now however, it seems as though there is a chance he will be on the move again before Friday night's transfer deadline.

Leeds United planning Ilias Chair signing

As per this latest update, Chair has emerged as a target for Daniel Farke's side, as they look to end the window strongly.

It is thought that the Whites are keen to complete a deal for the 26-year-old, as they search for a replacement for Georginio Rutter after his move to Brighton.

Leeds are said to be keen to bring in an attacker with Championship experience, something that Chair possesses from his time at QPR.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on the attacker's contract with the R's, securing his future at the club until the end of this season.

That of course, means that this summer could be their last chance to cash in on him, before he could leave for free next summer.

Consequently, Leeds are apparently now set to test the resolve of QPR when it comes to their stance on the future of the attacker.

Daniel Farke's side picked up their first win of the season on Friday night, with a 2-0 victory away at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

They are next in action on Saturday 31st August, when they are set to host Hull City at Elland Road.

So far this summer, Leeds have made five first-team signings. Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle and Largie Ramazani have all signed on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, midfielder Joe Rothwell has joined on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Tottenham winger Manor Solomon is reportedly also due to undergo a medical before completing a loan move to Elland Road.

QPR man would be a good addition at Elland Road

The signing of Chair does feel as though it would be a good one to make for Leeds, if they can get it done.

Although they look to be strengthening their attacking midfield this summer with the likes of Ramazani and Solomon, they are predominantly wingers.

As a result, they may still need a more central option who can fill the void that has been created by the departure of Rutter.

Chair is someone who can fill that role, and has proven in the past few seasons that he is more than capable of making a big impact at this level.

Related Leeds United set to sign Tottenham player Manor Solomon is set to seat a temporary switch to Elland Road, with Daniel Farke making another transfer breakthrough.

That could ensure that he is someone who can do the job Leeds need from the man who replaces Rutter.

Given the funds they have brought in this summer with so many sales, they ought to be able to afford this deal as well, especially given Chair's contract situation at QPR.

With that in mind, this does therefore feel like a deal that is indeed well worth pursuing for Leeds before the window closes on Friday.