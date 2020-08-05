Leeds United locked in transfer tussle with Spurs, Leicester City and West Ham for midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move for AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks according to Wales Online.

It is also believed that the Welshman is attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Leicester City.

Bournemouth are hopeful of a bidding war getting under way for the winger’s services, as they look to obtain as much as £40million for Brooks.

The 23-year-old caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Cherries in the Premier League last season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as they were relegated on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, after the Yorkshire-based side won the Championship title in the 2019/20 season.

The Whites finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, which certainly makes for impressive reading for the club’s supporters, who will be eager to see how their side cope in the top-flight next term.

But it’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to make the necessary additions to his squad to adjust to life in the Premier League, with Brooks being one of the players targeted.

The Verdict:

This would be a fantastic signing by Leeds.

Brooks has already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League whilst with AFC Bournemouth, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club in the summer.

The fact that he’s also attracting interest from the likes of Spurs and Leicester City speaks volumes about his ability at this moment in time.

It would be a real statement of intent by Leeds if they were able to land his signature ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.