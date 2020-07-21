Leeds United locked in transfer tussle with Premier League clubs for EFL forward

Leeds United are rivalling Premier League clubs to the potential signing of Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Gelhardt according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The report claims that Leeds hold an interest in the forward, and believe it would be a real coup to land his signature ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Wigan are struggling and facing uncertainty off-the-field at this moment in time, with the club being placed into administration due to financial problems.

This could mean that players are to leave the club in the summer transfer window, with Gelhardt potentially being one of those heading for the DW Stadium exit door.

A move to Elland Road will certainly be a tempted proposition for the forward as well, with Leeds recently being crowned Championship winners under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

It means they’ll be playing their football in the Premier League next season, and Gelhardt could well be one of the players to make the step into the first-team under Bielsa’s guidance.

The Verdict:

He’d be an excellent addition to the Leeds squad for the future.

I’m not convinced he’d be a regular starter in the first-team squad next season if he signed for them, but he could thrive in the Under-23s squad for the time being.

If he can continue to impress, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him forcing his way into the matchday squad in future seasons.

Leeds will know that they face a real battle to land Gelhardt’s signature though, with a number of others teams interested heading into the summer transfer window.