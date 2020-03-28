Leeds United locked in transfer tussle with Leicester City and Chelsea for European striker

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Metz striker Habib Diallo according to French media outlet Le Quotidien du Foot.

The report also claims that the likes of Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are also interested in landing his signature ahead of a potential summer move.

Diallo has been in hugely impressive form for Metz this season, and has scored 12 goals in 26 appearances in the French top-flight.

It appears as though his good form hasn’t gone unnoticed though, and it’s set to be an interesting summer ahead, with a number of teams battling it out to come to an agreement to sign him.

A move to Leeds United could be a tempting proposition for Diallo as well, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side could well be playing their football in the Premier League next season.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of making a long-awaited return to the top-flight in the coming months.

However, they could be forced to wait for any potential finish to the season, with recent events calling a halt to fixtures across the globe.

The Verdict:

He’d be somewhat of a coup for Leeds United.

Diallo has shown that he can score goals at a good standard of football having scored 12 goals in the French top-flight, and he has to be a good player if he’s attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea and Leicester City as well.

Leeds will know that they have to win promotion if they’re to stand a chance of signing Diallo, as I would be stunned if he was willing to take the step down to the Championship.

Promotion is vital for Leeds if they’re to complete this deal.