Leeds United locked in transfer tussle with Crystal Palace for defender

Crystal Palace and Leeds United are showing interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Woolfenden, according to TWTD.

Despite Ipswich’s struggles of late, 21-year-old Woolfenden has continued to produce consistent displays, catching the eye of a number of sides in the Championship and in the Premier League.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is said to have shown interest earlier this season, whilst Queens Park Rangers have been previously keen.

And, it is now claimed that two further sides have joined the race to complete a summer deal for the 21-year-old.

Arriving at Portman Road as a schoolboy at the age of 11, he successfully progressed through the various youth ranks with the Tractor Boys.

Making his first senior appearance in 2018, Woolfenden followed up two loan spells away from the club to Bromley and Swindon Town by cementing his place in Paul Lambert’s side this term, making 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Woolfenden is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 but that deal does include the option to extend by one year.

The Verdict

Woolfenden was bound to gain some interest, but Crystal Palace’s interest is a massive statement of how highly regarded he has after what has been a breakthrough season.

It is highly doubtful that Ipswich will gain promotion to the Championship after a poor run of form – which could ultimately lead them to allowing Woolfenden to leave and further his career.

A move to Leeds could be tempting for the defender, especially if they’re to win promotion into the Premier League this season.