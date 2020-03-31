Leeds United locked in transfer tussle with Arsenal for 19-y/o

Leeds United are locked in a transfer tussle with Arsenal to the potential signing of goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi according to Italian media outlet TuttoB.

The youngster is currently on loan with Serie B side Trapani, and has made 24 appearances in total whilst continuing to catch the eye with a number of impressive performances.

Leeds already have strong options in between the posts, with Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier being Marcelo Bielsa’s current options in the senior squad.

Meslier has caught the eye in recent weeks with some strong performances, and it has recently been claimed by Football Insider that the Frenchman is keen to sign permanently with Leeds.

Carnesecchi is set to return to Atalanta in the summer, but it remains to be seen as to how much longer he’ll be with them heading into the summer transfer window.

He has also been capped on five occasions for the Italian Under-21s team, and will be hoping he can have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

A move to Leeds could be a tempting proposition for the youngster as well, as the Whites are in contention to make a timely return to the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Verdict:

I’m not sure he’s the right player for them at this moment in time.

Leeds already have a number of strong options available to them in between the posts, and Carnesecchi wouldn’t be ahead of Kiko Casilla or Illan Meslier in the pecking order at Elland Road.

If I were Leeds, I would be looking to sign Meslier permanently instead, as he’s already shown that he is more than capable of challenging Casilla for his starting spot in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

I’m not doubting Carnesecchi’s ability though, as you have to have a considerable amount of talent to also be attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal heading into the summer.