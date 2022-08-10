Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts sends focused QPR message

Queens Park Rangers crashed out of the League Cup last night at the hands of Charlton Athletic.

It was a close game between the two London rivals at the Valley, with goals not forthcoming until the closing stages of the game.

Tyler Roberts stepped off the bench on his first QPR appearance to bullet R’s into an 80th minute lead, although they were pegged back by Aaron Henry and Charlton in the final minute of the game, with another wondergoal.

Charlton would go on and win the tie 5-3 on penalties.

Despite the disappointment of losing on penalties and exiting the cup at an early stage, there were positives for QPR, including Roberts’ cameo off the bench after struggling with injury following his loan from Leeds United.

The Wales international was taking to Instagram this afternoon to reflect on what was a memorable night for him personally, before switching focus to the Championship: “Enjoyed making my debut and scoring in front of you travelling fans last night. Disappointing we didn’t get through but all focus back onto the league now🫡⚽️”

QPR are back on the road on Saturday, as Beale’s side make the long trip north to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland.

From their opening two Championship fixtures, QPR have three points, having beaten Middlesbrough 3-2 last weekend and reacting perfectly to the opening day loss at Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

Overall, last night was disappointing for QPR, who will have wanted to move forwards in the cup.

However, Roberts getting some vital minutes in the competition was key and seeing him step off the bench to deliver the goal he did will only fill him with confidence.

There will also be confidence bubbling away amongst the QPR fans now, with their Leeds loanee off the mark with a stunner.

If he can replicate anything like that in the Championship, results will follow.

Thoughts? Let us know!