Leeds United loanee top: Millwall player ratings after narrow Swansea City victory

Millwall have won back-to-back Championship games for the first time in 2023 after edging past Swansea City to a 2-1 victory at The Den on Tuesday evening.

The Lions struck twice inside the first 10 minutes of the second half through Charlie Cresswell and Andreas Voglsammer. Ryan Manning pulled one back after 58 minutes and Swansea piled the pressure on for a second but Millwall held on to climb to fifth in the table.

FLW was live at The Den. Here are our ratings…

George Long – 8

Made some important saves and was unfortunate to concede to a wicked deflection. Called upon a number of times as Swansea searched for the equaliser but stood up to help secure the win.

Danny McNamara – 7

Not as effective as he can be going forward but stuck to his work down the right flank and covered well when Millwall poured players forward at set pieces.

Charlie Cresswell – 9

Excellent against Andy Carroll on the weekend and brilliant again tonight. Mostly patient but won the ball when he did rush out. Made an important headed intervention just after the half hour and in the right place to mop up a few times in the second half. Proved again that he’s a threat in the opposition box with a well taken goal.

Jake Cooper – 8

Swansea saw a lot of the ball before the break but were limited by Cooper and a number of others to few opportunities. Showed his qualities as a back-to-the-wall defender when the Swans went after an equaliser in the second half.

Murray Wallace – 7

Morgan Whittaker threatened when he was introduced but the Scot won that battle in the end and showed all his experience with some important challenges today.

Ryan Leonard – 8

Put himself about in the midfield and the way he broke up play helped to limit Swansea to only long-range opportunities. His long throw is a really useful weapon for Millwall and broke the game open today.

George Saville – 6

Shielded the back four well alongside Leonard. Was always going to see less of the ball against possession-hungry Swansea but was too loose when he did get possession. Not a massive surprise to see him replaced by Jamie Shackleton.

George Honeyman – 7

Did well to feed Voglsammer for Millwall’s vital second goal. Busy and energetic as always – dropped back into the midfield in the second half as Rowett tried to counteract all of Swansea’s possession.

Zian Flemming – 7.5

Perhaps not at his brilliant best but such an important player for the Lions. Started the move for in the all-important second goal – broke free and then picked out Honeyman, who fed Voglsammer.

Andreas Voglsammer – 7

A second goal in two games for the German forward, who followed up his penalty against Reading with an edge-of-the-box finish tonight. Regular goals from him could be massive

Tom Bradshaw – 6.5

Alert in the box and pressed the backline but forced to live off scraps for the most part. His chip was tipped over the bar by Fisher inside the opening 20 minutes.

Subs:

Oliver Burke – N/A

On for Bradshaw midway through the second half. A fair bit of running but not involved much.

Jamie Shackleton – N/A

Worked hard after coming off the bench to replace Saville but didn’t see too much of the ball.

Duncan Watmore – N/A

Replaced Voglsammer as part of the triple sub. A few nice touches but as with the others that were introduced, not involved too much.

Shaun Hutchinson – N/A

On late as Rowett looked to shore things up.

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, Scott Malone, Romain Esse