The attacker joined 'Boro on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough reportedly have the option to make Greenwood's loan move permanent for a fee of £1.5 million at the end of this season.

It seems as though Sam Greenwood is not thinking too much about a permanent move to Middlesbrough at this moment in time.

That's after the on-loan Leeds United attacker insisted he is only focused on helping 'Boro pick up positive results from one game to the next.

Could Greenwood join Middlesbrough permanently?

Greenwood first joined Leeds back in the summer of 2020, arriving from Arsenal having never made a senior competitive appearance for the Gunners.

Having made that move to Elland Road, the attacker has since gone on to make 37 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club, scoring once in that time.

As a result, the 21-year-old was then allowed to join Leeds' Championship rivals in Middlesbrough, on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window.

Since then, Greenwood has made nine appearances for Michael Carrick's side, scoring twice in that time, with those goals coming in wins over Sunderland and Norwich City.

It has also been reported recently by The Athletic, that Middlesbrough have the option to make the attacker's move to The Riverside Stadium permanent at the end of this season, for a fee of £1.5million.

That is despite the fact that he still has a contract with Leeds that secures his future at Elland road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Now however, it appears as though Greenwood is paying little attention to any comments or reports about his future, beyond the end of the current campaign.

What has Greenwood said about his long term future?

Although the 21-year-old does seem to be enjoying his time with Michael Carrick's side, it appears he is not looking too far ahead when it comes to a possible permanent move to the club.

Speaking about his future prospects, Greenwood was quoted by Leeds Live as saying: "We just have to keep going now.

"I’m happy with how things are going for me personally right now, but we’re a proper team here. Rather than looking at it as just about me, it’s more important that we focus on the team.

"For me personally, it is going well and I’m really happy, but I’m just focused on helping the team keep pushing. There’s a lot of hard work going into this run, the way we train etc and the hard work is paying off.”

Where are Middlesbrough and Leeds in the Championship?

After a slow start to the season, Middlesbrough, aided by Greenwood are starting to find form again.

Carrick's side have won six of their last seven league games, meaning they are currently tenth in the table, three points adrift of the play-offs.

Meanwhile, following their relegation at the end of last season, Leeds currently sit third in the second-tier standings, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, having lost just twice in their last ten outings.

Should Middlesbrough make Greenwood's move from Leeds permanent?

Right now, it would seem to make a fair amount of sense for Middlesbrough to take up the option to make Greenwood's loan move into a permanent one.

The 21-year-old has made some important contributions for 'Boro this season, suggesting he can go on to become a key asset for them, especially considering the potential he has to improve further with more experience.

As a result, being able to get him from a rival such as Leeds for what looks as though it would be a relatively cheap fee, could be something of a coup for 'Boro.

With that in mind, it therefore feels as though it would be no huge surprise if Greenwood is not still a regular feature at The Riverside Stadium, this time next season.