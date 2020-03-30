Leeds United loanee remains evasive on long-term future

Jack Harrison has remained evasive on where his future lies, with the Leeds United loanee stating that what he has learnt from Marcelo Bielsa will stand him in good stead wherever he ends up next season.

Leeds agreed another season-long loan with Manchester City for Harrison back in the summer, with confirmation of the deal revealing that there’s an option for that to become permanent in the coming months.

Yet, Harrison hasn’t committed to a permanent deal at Leeds, despite the Yorkshire Evening Post indicating he’s keen on the proposal.

The 23-year-old is clearly appreciative of Marcelo Bielsa helping his development in the past two seasons, insisting that the work the Argentine has done with him will help him wherever he ends up.

“Working with him has already prepared me for almost anything going forward,” Harrison said, as quoted by the YEP.

“It’s an exciting opportunity if I was to go back to Man City and work again with Pep Guardiola.

“What I’ve learnt with Marcelo I can take anywhere and if it is back there, it’s another great opportunity for me.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the last two years and I can take it wherever it may take me.”

This season, Harrison has struck five goals for Leeds and registered seven assists, already bettering last year’s goal involvements with nine games of the season remaining.

His consistent form has led Leeds to the top of the Championship table.

The Verdict

Many are expecting Harrison to commit to Leeds long-term, with the winger a key part of the furniture at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.

Yet, he’s clearly still keeping his options open heading into the summer, and why wouldn’t he? As a chance to work under Guardiola would be something hard to turn down if it came around.

Now, we place all eyes on the summer, when we will learn what the future really holds for Harrison.

