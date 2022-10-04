Leeds United loanee opens up on summer move to Championship club

Tyler Roberts says his decision to join QPR on loan from Leeds United in the summer transfer window was a mutual one with manager Jesse Marsch.

Having joined Leeds from West Brom back in the 2018 January transfer window, the attacker has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

However, he had fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road in the past couple of seasons since the club’s promotion to the Premier League, starting just seven league games during the 2021/22 campaign.

As a result, Roberts would leave the club in the summer transfer window, joining QPR on a season-long loan, with the Championship club holding the option to buy for a reported £4.5million next summer.

Now it seems as though the decision to move to Loftus Road during the market, is one that both Roberts and Leeds boss Marsch agreed on, amid a busy summer of incomings at Elland Road.

Speaking about his summer move after scoring his first Championship goal for QPR in their 2-1 win over Bristol City on Saturday, the Wales international told West London Sport: “I had been injured as soon as the new manager came in so he hadn’t really seen me play.

“Throughout the summer, with the way we ended last season, they [Leeds] were always going to get in new players and the give the manager his own transfer window.

“I was just one of the fringe players. I wasn’t pushed out. It was a mutual agreement to go and get my games and prove to people I can stay fit and score goals.

“That is obviously a big thing for any player in the summer transfer window – you have to be out there playing or you are going to be at risk of missing World Cup selection.”

Following that win on Saturday, QPR are now sat fifth in the Championship table, ahead of their trip to league leaders Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

You do have to give Roberts some credit for the approach he has taken here.

It may have been easy for him to stay at Leeds and simply pick up a wage without playing too much, but this has shown the commitment he has to go out and get that game time elsewhere to further his career.

That is something he now looks to be doing with QPR, and it is coming at a good time for him, as he looks to secure his place in Wales’ World Cup squad for next month.

With that in mind, you feel Roberts has taken the exact right decision in making this move, something that QPR themselves are now benefitting from as well.