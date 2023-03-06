Leeds United loanee namechecked as Danny Batth highlights Sunderland issue

Sunderland defender Danny Batth has highlighted the Black Cats’ lack of striking options as an issue after their 5-1 defeat to Stoke City on the weekend.

Alex Neil, who left the North East club to take charge of Championship rivals Stoke earlier this season, enjoyed a fruitful return to the Stadium of Light.

Josh Laurent opened the scoring for the Potters before both Tyrese Campbell and Dwight Gayle scored braces while Alex Pritchard’s goal proved to be just a consolation for the hosts.

Tony Mowbray’s side have now lost three games on the bounce – seeing them drop out of the play-off places and drift to six points away from sixth-placed Norwich City, who they face this weekend.

The Black Cats boss has been hamstrung by his lack of striking options with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt the only available centre-forward in his squad after January saw Ellis Simms recalled and Ross Stewart pick up a season-ending injury.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the game, Batth labelled the defeat “disappointing” and admitted they needed “to do better” but “not overreact”.

He also raised the striker issue and namechecked Gelhardt, who is a diminutive figure and can’t play the same role as Stewart.

Batth said: “We do have a young team, and we’re asking a lot of young players.

“We have Joe [Gelhardt] up there on his own and we aren’t blessed with options to change things.

“Who are we going to play a long ball to? We have to be better at what we are trying to do, that’s the answer. It’s part of the process to become a better team. When we lose a game we have to be disappointed and angry, but we have to realise where we are as a club and move on and improve.

“I didn’t have any reservations about the group of players we have coming into this league, we just have to do better than we did on Saturday in our next game. Nobody wants to be part of a team that loses 5-1 at home, we have to pull together.

“It is important we trust everyone’s ability. The foundation of hard work and determination, the fight you have in the Championship season. If we fall below that as a group then we have to look at ourselves and spur each other on.

“This is a talented team with all the ability in the world. We have to make sure the baseline of the hard work, the graft, the honesty, those things are there.

“In every season you get tested in this division, you will be tested in so many ways, every team and manager will have a team of analysts, watching games back, analysing, we saw that on Saturday.

“They were aggressive and locked on our midfield, stopped us getting on the half-turn and playing one-twos to get us forward. We have to be ready for that.”

The Verdict

It looked like a massive risk to not replace the injured Stewart in January and you do feel Sunderland are paying the price.

It’s not fault of Gelhardt’s – the Leeds loanee has looked bright in glimpses but is still getting to speed in the Championship – but he is a completely different forward from the towering Scot.

Batth’s frustration is understandable and you feel his thoughts will be echoed by plenty of supporters too.

A defeat to Norwich on the weekend could spell the end of their top six hopes.