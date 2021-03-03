Leeds United loanee Barry Douglas shares his frustration following latest Blackburn blow

Blackburn Rovers slipped to yet another defeat last night as play off hopefuls Reading delivered yet another blow to Tony Mowbray.

Rovers once had top six aspirations themselves, but they’ve slipped away dramatically from that particular race and may find themselves looking over their shoulder in the coming weeks instead as lowly clubs pick up points.

Following George Puscas’ first half goal at the Madejski Stadium, Blackburn haven’t won in seven league games – six of those being losses – and they sit 11 points above the relegation zone.

That could be cut to eight though should Rotherham defeat Sheffield Wednesday tonight, and the final part of the Championship season could be very nervy for Mowbray.

Adam Armstrong isn’t scoring at the rate he was in the first quarter of the season, and news from Mowbray that the striker was suffering from tight hamstrings during last night’s game won’t make Blackburn fans feel good.

There’s a lot of disappointment emanating from Blackburn fans right now due to the poor run of form, and left-back Barry Douglas shares their frustrations.

<strong>Only true Blackburn Rovers fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rovers striker quiz – Can you?</strong>

1 of 22 Which club did Blackburn sign Adam Armstrong from? Everton Aston Villa Crsytal Palace Newcastle

The 31-year-old is only on loan at Ewood Park, but knows a lot about playing for teams with big expectations, having featured at Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the past, and posted his disappointment about the result on Instagram today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas1)

“The beautiful game can be so frustrating at times but such is life,” Douglas simply stated on his post.

Rovers had numerous chances in the second half to level the game, but they failed to take any of them and we can assume that that is what Douglas is referring to.

The Verdict

Douglas didn’t start the game for Rovers last night, but he came on as a second half substitute for Amari’i Bell, and maybe that was the problem last night.

Rovers fans generally rate the Scot higher than Bell and his crossing ability for the whole 90 minutes could have been more effective than just having a cameo.

Alas it was not to be – Rovers are still searching for their first win since mid-January and they need to start capitalising on all the chances they are creating if they are to not be dragged into a relegation battle.