Leeds United loanee Alfie McCalmont offers view on Morecambe’s ability

Despite Morecambe getting knocked out of The EFL Cup at the hands of fellow Lancashire side Preston North End, Alfie McCalmont believes The Shrimps should take heart in their performance.

On Tuesday night, League One side Morecambe suffered a 4-2 defeat at home to Championship side Preston North End in what was an entertaining contest.

The visitors got their noses in front early on in the tie when Emil Riis Jakobsen fired home after just seven minutes played at The Mazuma Stadium. The 22-year-old Dane then scored his second of the game to extend The Lilywhites advantage after the forward capitalized on a calamitous incident at the back for The Shrimps.

The home side heads didn’t drop, which it could quite easily have done having gone two goals behind to a team situated in the division above as Anthony O’Connor gave Morecambe a lifeline just before the break.

The shrimps then found themselves level as Cole Stockon shocked the visitors. However, it just wasn’t to be for the League One outfit, after a fantastic strike from Ryan Ledson and a late Sepp van den Berg strike sealed the victory for The Lilywhites.

As per Lancaster Guardian: “I thought we showed a good account of ourselves to be fair,” McCalmont said.

“Going two down, the goal before half-time, and the fans gave us that lift. “We got the second goal but their third was brilliant and the fourth, we switched off and it killed us. “If we play like that in League One this season, we’ll be good.”

Morecambe will look to bounce back this Saturday, but it looks set to be an almighty task as they host top-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday in a League One clash.

The Verdict:

Morecambe gave a good account of themselves against Frankie McCavoy Preston’s side who compete in the league above. For periods of the game, Stephen Robinson’s newly-promoted side went toe-to-toe with the Championship outfit, so this should dismiss any concerns that The Shrimps lack the ability that’s required to survive League One.

What is concerning is Tuesday night’s defeat to Preston is their third straight defeat in a row. Robinson will not want to create a losing habit at the club, with a tough fixture coming up against the high-flying Owls, Morecambe will need to emulate some of the football that served them well against Preston if they are to earn themselves any points. In form forward, Cole Stockton will be a key ingredient for The Shrimps if they are to start winning football games again.