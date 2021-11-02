Leeds United loanee addresses talk of early Whites return from EFL side

Leeds United loanee Ryan Edmondson has addressed speculation recently suggesting that his loan deal would be being cut short, with him currently on the books temporarily at Fleetwood Town in Sky Bet League one.

The young forward joined the Cod Army from the Whites at the start of this season and has been looking to get game time in the third tier to obviously help his development as a striker.

Football Insider has reported recently, though, that the Whites are considering cutting the loan deal short with it currently set to run for the duration of the season.

That all said, Edmondson has sought to shut down such talk with him taking to Twitter this morning:

Would be amazing to see who these sources are🤣🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/qinGaqNDPy — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) November 2, 2021

The Verdict

It would appear fair to suggest that no such decision from Leeds United is currently in the offing, then, especially if the player himself is hinting otherwise.

Edmondson will just be eager to keep pushing at Fleetwood for more involvement and more minutes and we’ll see how he does with that aim in the coming weeks and months.

Clearly, it looks as though he’s not going to be leaving the Sky Bet League One side just yet, with Fleetwood hosting Wigan Athletic up next this evening.