Leeds United loan watch: All the latest on Tyler Roberts at QPR in the EFL

Despite appearing 23 times in the Premier League last season, there was no place in Leeds United‘s squad for Tyler Roberts for the 2022-23 campaign, and he was subsequently loaned out to Queens Park Rangers.

The Wales international was a regular feature for the Whites in the top flight last season in an attacking midfield role, whether that was from the start or the bench, but a ruptured thigh muscle pretty much ended his season early, with his final appearance coming in March.

With Jesse Marsch remodelling his attacking unit, he could find no room for Roberts, who has been looking to rebuild himself in the Championship with QPR, and in terms of team performance it is going well, with the 23-year-old part of a side that is currently third in the table.

Able to play a number of positions, Roberts’ versatility has been particularly useful because of injuries up-front and out wide, with four of his starts coming out wide on the right flank and the rest coming in attacking midfield and also as a centre-forward.

Looking at the stats outright, it probably looks disappointing to Leeds supporters that Roberts has only managed to score once in his 10 Championship appearances so far, with no assists to his name either, although he did also find the back of the net against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup.

Per Wyscout, Roberts has had 24 shots so far with seven of those being on target, and has also attempted 28 dribbles with 18 of those being completed.

Interestingly as well, considering he’s not a defensive-minded player, Roberts has also completed 19 interceptions, with seven in one match against Bristol City, showing that he is working very hard for the Hoops at both ends of the pitch.

Roberts has recently admitted that it was a ‘mutual decision’ for him to depart Leeds over the summer and that he wasn’t forced out of the door, but you get the feeling that it is leading to a permanent exit next year, when he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

Whilst Chris Willock is out with a hamstring injury, Roberts’ importance will grow as the winger’s replacement, but there will be a hope and expectation from head coach Michael Beale that the goals will start to come in the near future, and if they do, a more full-time move to Loftus Road could happen in the future.