Liverpool are unlikely to pursue a move for Leeds United youngster Archie Gray any time in the near future, according to journalist Neil Jones.

It was reported earlier this season that the Reds held an interest in the 17-year-old amid his breakout campaign with Leeds.

The youngster has proven an important part of Daniel Farke’s side so far this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 31 of the team’s 33 games so far this term, including 29 starts (all stats from Fbref).

This has led to speculation over Gray’s future, with his Leeds contract running until the summer of 2028.

Liverpool’s Gray interest

Journalist Neil Jones believes that it is unlikely Liverpool will make any attempts to sign the youngster in the upcoming summer window.

He has claimed the number of young players already in the Premier League team’s squad is an indication that they won’t be looking to splash the cash on promising stars when the transfer market reopens at the end of the season.

“When you are 17 and playing at the level Archie Gray has been playing at, and on such a consistent basis, you are bound to attract attention, and Liverpool have been linked once again with the Leeds wonderkid,” said Jones, via Caught Offside.

“But Liverpool sources were pretty dismissive when stories appeared earlier this season suggesting the Reds were ready to spend big money on the teenager, and while he is undoubtedly a big talent, it is hard to see too much logic in such a deal at present.

“The performances of Conor Bradley, 20, have been hugely impressive, and Liverpool also have an England international, Joe Gomez, capable of providing high-quality cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

“Gray, like Alexander-Arnold, is capable of playing in midfield too, but Liverpool have Dominik Szoboszlai (22), Harvey Elliott (20), Curtis Jones (23), Alexis Mac Allister (25) and Ryan Gravenberch (21), without even considering the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark (both 19) or Tyler Morton (21) who is also thriving in the Championship with Hull City.

“With that in mind, it would feel like an unusual move for Liverpool to commit to such a big outlay for another gifted youngster.”

Archie Gray's stats

Archie Gray's 2023/24 stats - from Fbref.com Competition Appearances (Starts) Goals (assists) Championship 31 (29) 0 (2) FA Cup 2 0 League Cup 2 (1) 0 Overall 35 (32) 0 (2)

Gray has proven his versatility for Daniel Farke’s side this season, contributing in midfield and at right-back.

This has only increased his importance to the squad, making him an even more exciting prospect for Leeds supporters as the team fights for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites are currently second in the table, level on points with third place Ipswich Town but ahead due to a superior goal difference.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a home game against league leaders Leicester City on 23 February.

Positive development for Leeds

The new contract Gray signed in January has likely ensured his immediate future with Leeds for another couple of seasons at least, so this doesn’t come as any surprise.

Any deal to sign the midfielder this summer would likely be very costly, especially if the club gains promotion to the Premier League.

It wouldn’t be feasible for most clubs to make a deal worth as much as Leeds are likely to ask for when Gray is still so inexperienced.

But this is a positive development for the Whites, who will be keen to continue nurturing one of their own talents for more years to come.