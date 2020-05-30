Leeds United linked with Championship attacker: 3 reasons why it makes sense

Leeds United will be concentrating on ensuring that they manage to go on and secure promotion back to the Premier League, ahead of the potential restart of the Championship campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently top of the Championship table and have a healthy seven-point cushion over third placed Fulham, as they look to avoid a repeat of last season and secure automatic promotion to the English top-flight.

Were Leeds to earn promotion they would be needing to add to their squad, in what could well be a testing transfer window for clubs given the current financial uncertainty. One player who the Whites are being linked with interest in is Reading’s Danny Loader, who is also interesting both Crystal Palace and Swansea City.

Here then, we take a look at THREE reasons why Loader could be a very wise signing for Leeds to make…

Bielsa’s ability to develop young talent

One of the main skills that Bielsa has demonstrated during his time in charge of Leeds has been his ability to get the best out of the young and talented players that he has within his squad, which has been evidenced by the progress made by a host of the Whites’ young players – and even the likes of Jack Harrison and Ben White who have arrived on loan.

Bielsa would therefore be the right type of manager to get the best out of a player with Loader’s potential, with the forward having already shown glimpses of his ability whilst playing for Reading and he has gained valuable first team experience in the Championship.

Loader has the sort of technical ability that would see him suit Bielsa’s style of play, and if he was to spend time working with him on the training field you could certainly see the forward developing into a very valuable asset for the Whites.

Quiz: Have these 15 current and ex-Leeds United players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 15 Pablo Hernandez Yes No

Potential bargain transfer

Given the current uncertainty over the finances available to clubs across English football, it will be more important than ever that Leeds are able to be shrewd in the transfer market and look to invest their money wisely on players they can potentially develop.

Loader is such a player, and there is the potential for him to be picked up for a very cheap deal, with Reading having been forced to withdraw a contract offer for the forward amid all the financial issues around at the moment.

That means that Leeds could potentially sign a player of Loader’s quality cheaply and then have the potential to develop him and sell him on for a healthy profit in the next few years, were he to prove a success at Elland Road.

Leeds’ need for extra firepower

Leeds have had issues in front of goal throughout the last two campaigns under Bielsa, with the Whites often guilty of missing numerous presentable chances in front of goal, and they will be needing to add to their attacking quality if they are to earn promotion to the Premier League and hope to survive next term.

Loader would offer the ability to be flexible within Bielsa’s system and play across the forward line in various positions, which means that the Whites’ attacking options and potential ability to both create and take chances in the final third would be enhanced by his potential arrival.