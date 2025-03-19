Leeds United are reportedly interested in a move for Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

That’s according to a report from GIVEMESPORT, who say the promotion hopefuls are among a number of sides chasing the signature of the 26-year-old.

The Republic of Ireland international has made senior appearances for the Reds in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season, but the situation at Anfield could lend itself to an exit.

But Leeds will face tough competition to land the gloveman, and they must first satisfy one condition to even get themselves in the race.

Leeds linked with Kelleher move

Leeds are the latest in a growing line of clubs interest in Kelleher, due in part to uncertainties over their own goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, who has had a difficult campaign between the sticks despite his side’s battle for the title.

The same report reveals that the Reds’ back-up shot-stopper could cost as much as £25m, given the interest in his services from elsewhere.

Kelleher's senior experience with Liverpool, as per Transfermarkt Competition Apps Clean sheets Goals conceded Premier League 23 7 27 Carabao Cup 19 7 25 FA Cup 9 4 8 Europa League 8 1 12 Champions League 6 4 4

The Sun recently revealed that currently Premier League outfit Bournemouth are leading the race for his signing, which also includes interest from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

To convince Kelleher of the move, GIVEMESPORT have revealed that he must be his new club’s no.1 – which he would be if Leeds were putting down such a significant sum – and he has no interest in dropping a division, so the Whites would need to seal promotion to stand a chance.

Satisfy those conditions, and it’s just the small matter of beating the competition and funding the transfer to address.

The time is right for Kelleher to move on

Despite finding minutes this season in the cup, and filling in for the absences of main man Alisson in headline competition, there has never been any real suggestion at Anfield of Kelleher unseating the no.1 when fit.

Furthermore, rather than moving closer to the starting XI picture, Kelleher’s outlook at Liverpool is set to become even more difficult.

The Merseyside club agreed a £29m transfer for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in 2024, to join up with the club this summer.

That means that, rather than Kelleher being lined up as Alisson’s successor – with no guarantees the Brazilian moves on any time soon – he would now also need to compete with the Georgia international, too.

At 26 years old, having been at Liverpool his whole senior career and never yet being a no.1, despite his obvious talent, the motivation for Kelleher to move on is clear.

Leeds will need to address their goalkeeper situation

Leeds landing Kelleher would be a landmark signing.

They have the selling point of being able to offer him guaranteed seniority – should they earn promotion – but then so do the likes of Bournemouth, who are currently relying on loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

Therefore, it would be incredibly impressive if they landed the Liverpool man. But if it’s not him, they will need to find another target.

Meslier has found life relatively difficult in the Championship this season and, despite having Premier League experience under his belt with Leeds, it feels like carrying his recent form into the top tier could be costly for Leeds’ survival chances.

Kelleher would be a headline signing for Leeds to make, but if they miss out, it won’t be a shock to hear them back in for another target.