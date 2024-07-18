Highlights Leeds United are keen on versatile defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty to bolster their defensive options this summer.

Garcia MacNulty, 21, has impressed at PEC Zwolle and could provide depth behind left-back Junior Firpo at Elland Road.

Despite being mainly a centre-back, his ball-playing ability and versatility make him an attractive option for Leeds United.

Leeds United are keen on PEC Zwolle's versatile defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty to bolster Daniel Farke's defensive options this summer.

That's according to Estadio Deportivo, who have followed up from previous reports to detail the Whites' persistent interest in the Spanish-born Irish international defender. Back in April, AS first reported that Garcia MacNulty had caught the attention of Leeds and Leicester City.

The Spanish outlet AS state that the 21-year-old is also attracting attention from elsewhere in Europe, including from Belgian giants Club Brugge.

Garcia MacNulty was born in Seville, but came through the youth ranks at Real Betis, although he never made a senior appearance for the club. He then moved to Germany to join VFL Wolfsburg in 2019, but was again unable to make a senior appearance for the Bundesliga side's first-team.

That's despite featuring heavily through their various youth sides with appearances for their U-17, U-19, and the Wolfsburg II team. The defender would then spend the 2022/23 season on loan in the Dutch second-tier, where he became a regular feature for NAC Breda.

Following that stint, MacNulty returned to the Netherlands on a permanent basis last summer, signing for PEC Zwolle on a free transfer, where he has impressed by shifting from a left-sided centre-back role to a left-back role.

The latest on Leeds' interest in Garcia MacNulty

Following those first reports from AS, it was then reported as recently as last month that Leeds were continuing to monitor the situation of Garcia MacNulty, as per Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

Recent reports state that Real Betis have initiated talks with Leeds over signing Junior Firpo. Whilst the latest from Estadio Deportivo is that Garcia MacNulty could be his replacement at Elland Road.

They are reporting that the 21-year-old is a player Leeds have "on their agenda" and that they "have already explored the possibility of signing him this summer."

They add that the former Wolfsburg youngster may hold the key to Firpo's return to Betis, with the possibility of Firpo’s return to the La Liga side totally dependent on the Republic of Ireland U-21 international’s arrival to West Yorkshire.

Garcia MacNulty's contract lasts until 2026 with PEC Zwolle, but Estadio state that his future is likely to lie elsewhere this summer after an impressive campaign in the Dutch top-flight in a left-back role.

FLW sources have confirmed that discussions have taken place regarding Garcia MacNulty, but he is seen as an option to provide further depth and cover at left-back or left-sided centre-back, rather than to displace a player like Firpo.

Despite being born in Spain, the 21-year-old is eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland through his mother, and has so at various youth levels as well.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists VFL Wolfsburg 0 0 0 NAC Breda (loan) 38 0 0 PEC Zwolle 32 2 2 Republic of Ireland U-21 8 0 0

Leeds' interest in Garcia MacNulty

He has mainly featured at left-back for Zwolle for the 2023/24 season and could be the depth needed behind Junior Firpo. However, the 21-year-old has spent most of his career at centre-back.

He could provide welcome depth, and at 21-years-old, has the time to develop into a big asset for Leeds if they sign him. The Whites sold Leo Hjelde in January to Sunderland, who was a young talent that could operate at left-back or centre-back, and perhaps Garcia MacNulty is seen as a similar profile, albeit more first-team ready, player for a similar role in the team.

His versatility and ball-playing ability would make him an astute signing for Farke, as well as being viewed as a short and long-term replacement for numerous centre-back options in terms of his development over the coming years, whilst being capable of fitting into two positions in the back line when required.