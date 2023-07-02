Reports in Israel have linked Leeds United with a move for Maccabi Tel Aviv and Serbian international forward Djordje Jovanic.

SportsWalla report that the striker has been on Leeds' radar for a while, but in particular since featuring for his native Serbia in the latest round of European Championship 2024 qualifiers, and friendlies against Bulgaria and Jordan.

The same publication also state that despite scoring 32 times in 62 games for Tel Aviv, both club and player are open to a transfer in this summer window and have already held talks with a handful of respective clubs and agents in order to force a move in a quicker fashion.

In 2022/23, Jovanovic netted 22 goals in all competitions.

Who is Djordje Jovanovic?

The 24-year-old has had a mixed career to date so far, but his goalscoring abilities have bore fruit in more recent times.

Starting his career at Partizan Belgrade, Jovanović made his professional breakthrough in the 2016-17 season, before scoring his first professional goal for the club in the following season.

Since then, the striker has also featured for Lokeren in Belgium before an underwhelming spell with Spanish outfit Cadiz. During his time in Spain, he featured only six times despite initially signing a four-and-a-half year contract before terminating his contract three years ago.

But since his move back to Serbia in the summer of 2020, Jovanović's career has got back on track, scoring 21 times in 36 appearances for Čukarički as they achieved a third place finish in the Serbian Super League on both occasions. It was this form which garnered Maccabi Tel Aviv's interest in the 24-year-old, and his aforementioned record with The Yellows has led to Leeds' reported interest in striking a deal to take him from Bloomfield Stadium.

Would Djordje Jovanovic be a good signing for Leeds United?

As it would be the striker's first time playing in England, on top of it being for a club which will have huge expectations upon them come the beginning of the Championship season, there would understandably be reservations.

Elland Road will host Championship football next season.

However, with the likes of Robbie Keane perhaps being able to educate him prior to such a transfer, a transition to Leeds may take less time than usually expected, and with Jovanović's goal record in recent seasons presenting itself to the club for such a fee, it could be a savvy signing.

The fact not many opposition players will be familiar with the name could also prove to be a benefit, due to being unsure of his playing style.

However, it still depends on Leeds' managerial situation, with Daniel Farke still favourite to take the reins despite no official confirmation.