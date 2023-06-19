This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United are interested in signing West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby this summer.

That is according to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon on Sunday, which claimed that the Whites are looking at options to toughen up their midfield.

Nixon claims that the Republic of Ireland international, who has earned 20 caps for his country, is available for the right price.

Would Jayson Molumby be a good signing for Leeds?

With the above link in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether or not this would be a good addition for Leeds this summer.

Justin Peach

Molumby didn't experience much fanfare when signing for West Brom last year, but turned out to be a really important figure as the season wore on.

Providing energy and tenacity, Molumby was a reliable performer in the early stages of the season before Carlos Corberan arrived. Since the Spaniard took over, Molumby's importance grew and his deployment as a box-to-box number eight was a vital cog as the Baggies chased the play-offs.

With eight goal contributions from a midfielder who can just about tick every box, it's not a surprise to see the Ireland international linked with a move to Leeds. Couple that with ownership uncertainty, Corberan's side could be forced to sell.

Leeds need to rejuvenate their squad, inject it with energy and re-establish the characteristics that were hugely important under Marcelo Bielsa.

Obviously, that depends entirely on who a new manager is, but Molumby has shown that he can fit into different systems and play different roles within a midfield.

For those reasons, he would be a good signing, especially as a squad player who boasts plenty of potential having turned 23 recently. There are certainly more star-studded names that could be targeted, but Molumby would add the energy and robustness that's needed to put Leeds back on track.

James Reeves

Molumby would be an excellent signing for Leeds.

With Tyler Adams and Marc Roca likely to depart and Weston McKennie returning to Juventus, the Whites are in need of reinforcements in midfield this summer.

Molumby would be the perfect addition as he would offer defensive protection, but he would also bring goals and creativity to Elland Road.

He enjoyed another impressive season for West Brom this year and has become a key part of Carlos Corberan's side, so the Baggies will be reluctant to lose him, but given their financial problems, they may be forced to sell players this summer.

Molumby already has plenty of Championship experience, but still only 23, he has room for improvement and would represent a smart long-term investment for the Whites.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Honestly, it's tough to evaluate this potential transfer at this stage.

We are still not yet sure who will be in the dugout at Elland Road next season, and so it is tough to gauge just how important Molumby could be were he to sign for Leeds.

That being said, Nixon's report claims that Leeds want to toughen up their midfield, and bringing in a tenacious player such as Molumby could help that.

The potential price tag is another important factor on whether or not this is a good deal, too.

All in all, I do think Molumby could be a decent signing for Leeds, but I think the club are best served getting a manager in place before they start splashing any money on players.