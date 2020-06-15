Leeds United-linked midfielder set to leave Champions League club

PSG teenager Adil Aouchiche, who has been linked with a potential move to Leeds United, has reportedly decided to leave the French club.

The 17-year-old made his debut for the Ligue 1 champions earlier this season but with his current contract set to expire this summer, it appears he could be set to leave the French capital.

According to French journalist Julien Maynard, Aouchiche is set to leave PSG at the end of his current deal and is eager to secure more playing time moving forward.

The teenager, who is comfortable playing in central midfield or in a more advanced role, has been linked previously with a move to Leeds.

90min reported back in April that Elland Road could be a potential destination for both Aouchiche and defender Tanguy Kouassi if they renewed their contracts at the French club.

The report claimed that PSG could look to loan the duo out to the Whites ahead of a potential return to the Premier League next season.

However, that would likely rely on significant developments in the reported discussions between PSG’s owners QSI and Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani.

That has not yet come to fruition and with Aouchiche seemingly on his way out of the Paris club, a move seems unlikely.

The 6 question Leeds United own goal quiz – Can you get all 6 correct? Have a go now!

1 of 6 Who scored Derby's own goal in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United? Max Lowe Richard Keogh Curtis Davies Jayden Bogle

The Verdict

The link between Leeds and the PSG duo always seemed somewhat tenuous and heavily reliant on a number of pieces falling into place.

With reports that the 17-year-old is now closing in on becoming a free agent, Aouchiche looks even more unlikely to make the switch to Elland Road this summer.

That’s perhaps a bit unfortunate because he looks an exciting prospect and no doubt the sort of player that could flourish under Marcelo Bielsa.